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  • Updated 10 minutes ago
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8 killed in B-52 bomber crash at Edwards Air Force Base

Eight killed in B-52 bomber crash at California’s Edwards Air Force Base

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
8 killed in B-52 bomber crash at Edwards Air Force Base
8 killed in B-52 bomber crash at Edwards Air Force Base

Eight people have died after a US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday.

The bomber, which was performing a routine test mission to support a radar modernization program, went down at approximately 11:20 a.m. local time immediately bursting into flames.

Colonel James Hayes, the base’s deputy commander, confirmed the tragedy during a news conference, stating:

“We lost eight great Americans” and explained that after reviewing footage, it was clear that “this was an unrecoverable crash and unsurvivable.”

The crew included a mix of military personnel, government civilians and contractors including two employees from Boeing.

Eight killed in B-52 bomber crash at California’s Edwards Air Force Base
Eight killed in B-52 bomber crash at California’s Edwards Air Force Base

While the exact cause of the accident remains unknown, investigators are already working to locate the aircraft’s black box.

Aviation expert Jeff Guzzetti noted that the speed at which the plane went down suggests a potential control failure, saying:

“I think it was definitely a controllability issue. Now, whether that was tied to an engine failure, a flight control failure, or some new testing, I’m not sure.”

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink expressed his condolences, adding, “We mourn this loss and honor the service of our Airmen, civilians and contractors who work every day to advance out mission.”

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