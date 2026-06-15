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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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US and Iran reach historic ceasefire agreement to open Strait of Hormuz

The signing ceremony of the deal is scheduled for Friday, June 19, in Switzerland

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
US and Iran reach historic ceasefire agreement to open Strait of Hormuz
US and Iran reach historic ceasefire agreement to open Strait of Hormuz

The United States and Iran have announced a historic agreement to end months of intense fighting marking a significant step toward de-escalating the conflict in the Middle East.

Mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, the deal aims to establish an immediate and permanent ceasefire across all fronts including in Lebanon.

A central component of the agreement is the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Following the announcement, President Donald Trump confirmed the move on social media, stating, “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!”


He further declared, “I hereby fully authorize the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and simultaneously herewith authorize to immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade.”

While the agreement brings hopes for stability, officials note that the deal is a framework that requires a formal signing ceremony scheduled for Friday, June 19, in Switzerland.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the breakthrough calling it “a historic step towards peace.”

Despite the optimism, some regional leaders remain cautious, as complex issues like Iran’s nuclear program have been deferred to future technical discussions and certain factions have already voiced opposition to the terms.

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