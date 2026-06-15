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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Trump team debates suspending habeas corpus for mass deportation

The Trump administration is internally debating the suspension of habeas corpus to accelerate mass deportations

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Trump team debates suspending habeas corpus for mass deportation
Trump team debates suspending habeas corpus for mass deportation

Reports indicate that the Trump administration has seriously considered taking the extraordinary step of suspending habeas corpus – a fundamental legal right that allows detainees to challenge their imprisonment before a judge.

White House officials including Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller have publicly suggested this could be use to expedite mass deportations.

During an interaction with reporters, Miller stated:

“The Constitution is clear and that of course is the supreme law of the land, that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in a time of invasion. So, I would say that’s an option we’re actively looking at.”

The Trump administration is internally debating the suspension of habeas corpus to accelerate mass deportations
The Trump administration is internally debating the suspension of habeas corpus to accelerate mass deportations

However, internal disagreements have surfaced regarding the legality of such maneuvers.

According to reports, conservative attorney Will Scharf drafted confidential memos advising against these actions warning that they could lead to significant legal and political repercussions.

Scharf specifically argued that invoking the Insurrection Act would likely fav intense legal scrutiny, potentially “obviating any advantage to be gained in terms of the flexibility that it would provide to the president.”

While some officials including Vice President JD Vance have allegedly advocated for such measures to address border and public order concerns, no final decision have been implemented to date.

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