Prince William, Kate Middleton face backlash over major issue amid busy royal schedule

The Prince and Princess of Wales have landed in trouble over their rent arrangement amid a busy royal schedule.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have ignited fury among netizens after it was revealed that they pay "measly" $390,525 annually in rent for their Windsor home.
As reported by RadarOnline.com, Prince William and Kate Middleton signed a 20-year lease on Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Part in July 2025, with the rental figure for the property just coming to light after official filings with Britain's Land Registry office.
The Grade II-listed mansion, which includes two staff cottages, was previously rented for about $274,000 a year before the rate increased by nearly 50 per cent.
A royal finance analyst shared with the outlet, "William and Kate's rent reflects a negotiated market rate, but given the scale and prestige of the estate, critics will argue it remains relatively modest for such a significant property."
The outlet's report came as the pair have been seen taking on royal engagements, including attending Trooping the Colour with their family and celebrating Garter Day on June 15 alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla and other royal family members.
Moreover, an insider close to royal estate management added, "Three independent valuations were conducted to ensure fairness, yet the optics are challenging when compared with private sector equivalents."
"In other words, what Kate and William are paying is totally measly compared to what 'commoners' would be expected to pay for such a grand residence," they noted.
The official documents show both William and Kate are listed as leaseholders of Forest Lodge, their primary home, which they described as their "forever home".
Notably, the rent is paid from the Prince's private income derived from the Duchy of Cornwall estate, which is believed to generate between $6.35 million and $8.9 million annually after tax.
Alongside Forest Lodge, William and Kate maintain residences at Kensington Palace in London and Anmer Hall in Norfolk, the latter a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II.