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Karan Johar's Dharma ventures into Malayalam cinema with debut film 'Odiyan'

Karan Johar announces new film ‘Odiyan’ as Dharma Production enters Malayalam cinema

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Karan Johars Dharma ventures into Malayalam cinema with debut film Odiyan
Karan Johar's Dharma ventures into Malayalam cinema with debut film 'Odiyan'

Karan Johar is all set to explore a new side of Indian cinema.

The Student of the Year director took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 16, to share a thrilling news with fans, announcing that his production banner, Dharma Movies, has entered Malayalam cinema.

In the post, he also shared that the new venture kicks off with an exciting debut film, titled Odiyan: The Age of Illusion.

“We at @dharmamovies are taking our first step into the world of Malayalam cinema and I am proud to announce that we have the best partners to do it with. Prithviraj, we’ve come such a long way with multiple collaborations behind us and hopefully many more ahead of us too,” he wrote.

The 54-year-old Indian filmmaker continued, “It gives us great pride to announce our film - Odiyan, directed by the supremely talented @rahulsadasivan_ . His knack for eery storytelling rooted in folklore is a feat in this age of cinema. Bringing this to life on screen is the exceptional @manju.warrier & of course, our favourite Prithviraj himself. Coming soon!”

Fans’ reactions:

Commenting on Karan Johar’s post, one fan expressed, “The most excited one waiting..!!!!”

“After Age of madness we are going to witness Age of Illusion,” wrote another.

A third penned, “Congratulations.”

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Odiyan: The Age of Illusion will star Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier in lead roles.

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