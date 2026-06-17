King Charles sparks health concerns after alleged 'I'm a mess' comment

King Charles has raised health concerns amid a busy royal schedule, which included making an appearance at Trooping The Colour and attending the Royal Ascot races with Queen Camilla.
Uneasiness about the monarch's health was highlighted after lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling revealed the alleged conversation between Charles and Camilla during Trooping The Colour on June 13.
The King, who shared his cancer diagnosis in 2024, appeared in discomfort during the procession, with Hickling claiming that he told his wife, "I'm in a right mess."
It looked like Camilla might have been sitting on Charles' coat inside the horse-drawn vehicle.
"Could you get up? It's trapped. I need to pull it out so I am comfortable," he allegedly said to the Queen.
However, even after Camilla moved, Charles' frustration remained, as he hint at a meeting set to be held on Monday.
"I'm in a right mess, it's a mess," the lip-reader claimed Charles said, to which his wife replied, "Oh, don't worry."
Charles reportedly said, "We shall wait and see them on Monday; it must be done."
Sources have shared that King Charles finds it challenging to attend longer official events, and it has led him to have "even more respect" for the unwavering commitment of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.
"This was a big important moment for him and he was determined to not let the Royals down, but it's unusual he would say something so off-guard about being a mess," the insider told Woman's Day.
The source shared that while the King is cautious about cameras catching such comments, he does not possess his late mother's "patience" and his "natural penchant for grumpiness" shows.
"Charles still has to maintain pain medication and a big event like Trooping – and the Order of the Garter ceremony the next day – will always be a challenge," they added.
The insider described Charles' comment in the carriage as being from a "tired, stressed 77-year-old King having a small moment of frustration in public".
Charles referring to himself as a "mess" highlights his frustration as his body recovers, alongside the added stress of the conflict between Prince William and Prince Harry, who is returning to the UK in July.