Daveigh Chase dies at 35 as her boyfriend reveals cause of death in emotional statement  

Gone too soon!
The former child actress, Daveigh Chase, has passed away. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, confirmed her death. She was 35.
On Wednesday, June 17, TMZ reported that Disney’s voice artist had died after battling a serious blood infection on Tuesday.
He says the cause of death was septic issues brought on by meningitis and a blood infection. She had been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital earlier in June due to malnutrition.
The deceased actress rose to early fame when she landed he voice role of Lilo in the animated Disney film.
Later, she again voiced the character in various other short series and video games, as well as for 67 episodes of Lilo & Stitch: The Series, from 2003 to 2006.
Chase also earned massive recognition for her contribution to creating craft, as she earned an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain for that role.
She also secured accolades due to her impeccable performance in the HBO series Big Love, as Rhonda Volmer.
Days before Daveigh Chase's death, her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, created a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses, writing that she had a hard life.
At the time, he stated, "Behind the scenes, she's faced more than her share of hardship. After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA."
As of now, the grieving partner has not revealed further details of the actress’s funeral.