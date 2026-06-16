Take-Two CEO reaffirms GTA 6 release date: Details inside

Grand Theft Auto VI has got a confirmation on its release date, with no further delays are currently expected, as per Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.
While having a conversation on the street, Zelnick confirmed the launch date, November 19, 2026, acknowledged why the most eagerly-awaited game has taken over 13 years to release following the launch of Grand Theft Auto V.
He explained that Rockstar Games aims to create experiences that have never been done before, a process that requires significant time, resources and innovation.
While adding to the excitement, Zelnick stated, "The team at Rockstar really does seek to do something that’s never been done before. That’s really hard, and it takes a long time."
Additionally, the CEO underscored Take-Two’s strong financial performance, revealing that the company successfully generated $6.7 billion in revenue last year and expects revenue to reach $8 billion in 2026.
Several credible analysts suggested GTA 6 is expected to significantly contribute to the game, with several forecasts predicting sales of nearly 25 million copies on release day.
Beyond discussing the game, Zelnick shared business advice, underscoring the significance of integrity, patience and long-term dedication.
He further mentioned that meaningful success rarely happens overnight and encouraged people to pursue careers that align with both their skills and interests.
With the release date reaffirmed, GTA 6 is once again drawing significant attention and its expected marketing campaign, which industry observers believe could begin soon.