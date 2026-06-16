Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Take-Two CEO reaffirms GTA 6 release date: Details inside

GTA 6 is once again drawing significant attention and its expected marketing campaign, which industry observers believe could begin soon

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Take-Two CEO reaffirms GTA 6 release date: Details inside

Grand Theft Auto VI has got a confirmation on its release date, with no further delays are currently expected, as per Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

While having a conversation on the street, Zelnick confirmed the launch date, November 19, 2026, acknowledged why the most eagerly-awaited game has taken over 13 years to release following the launch of Grand Theft Auto V.

He explained that Rockstar Games aims to create experiences that have never been done before, a process that requires significant time, resources and innovation.

While adding to the excitement, Zelnick stated, "The team at Rockstar really does seek to do something that’s never been done before. That’s really hard, and it takes a long time."

Additionally, the CEO underscored Take-Two’s strong financial performance, revealing that the company successfully generated $6.7 billion in revenue last year and expects revenue to reach $8 billion in 2026.

Take-Two CEO reaffirms GTA 6 release date: Details inside

Several credible analysts suggested GTA 6 is expected to significantly contribute to the game, with several forecasts predicting sales of nearly 25 million copies on release day.

Beyond discussing the game, Zelnick shared business advice, underscoring the significance of integrity, patience and long-term dedication.

He further mentioned that meaningful success rarely happens overnight and encouraged people to pursue careers that align with both their skills and interests.

With the release date reaffirmed, GTA 6 is once again drawing significant attention and its expected marketing campaign, which industry observers believe could begin soon.

Lewis Hamilton admits self-doubt at Ferrari before Barcelona win
Lewis Hamilton admits self-doubt at Ferrari before Barcelona win
Kyle Calder’s cause of death revealed after former Blackhawks star dies at 47
Kyle Calder’s cause of death revealed after former Blackhawks star dies at 47
Dana White says ‘never again’ to White House fight despite ‘smashing success’
Dana White says ‘never again’ to White House fight despite ‘smashing success’
Roblox introduces new biometric security update amid safety concerns
Roblox introduces new biometric security update amid safety concerns
Nick Kurtz, J.T. Ginn power Oakland Athletics to 11-2 rout of Pirates
Nick Kurtz, J.T. Ginn power Oakland Athletics to 11-2 rout of Pirates
Cape Verde stuns Spain: 40-year-old keeper forces 0-0 draw
Cape Verde stuns Spain: 40-year-old keeper forces 0-0 draw
Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon absence prompts ‘strong’ Grand Slam rule proposal
Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon absence prompts ‘strong’ Grand Slam rule proposal
Dana White slams Hokit for Michelle Obama insult at White House fight: ‘Nasty’
Dana White slams Hokit for Michelle Obama insult at White House fight: ‘Nasty’
J Batt named Kentucky athletics director, CEO of Champions Blue LLC
J Batt named Kentucky athletics director, CEO of Champions Blue LLC
David Beckham hails Lewis Hamilton ‘a winner’ after Ferrari debut victory
David Beckham hails Lewis Hamilton ‘a winner’ after Ferrari debut victory
Eric Trump denies asking about ‘rigged’ UFC fights after Daniel Cormier social media post
Eric Trump denies asking about ‘rigged’ UFC fights after Daniel Cormier social media post
Arman Tsarukyan’s $1 million bet on Justin Gaethje: UFC 250 fallout explained
Arman Tsarukyan’s $1 million bet on Justin Gaethje: UFC 250 fallout explained

Popular News

Snap stock plummets after launch of AR glasses: Details and pricing

Snap stock plummets after launch of AR glasses: Details and pricing

21 minutes ago
Take-Two CEO reaffirms GTA 6 release date: Details inside

Take-Two CEO reaffirms GTA 6 release date: Details inside
2 hours ago
Jannik Sinner’s ‘very strange’ Wimbledon preparation raises eyebrows

Jannik Sinner’s ‘very strange’ Wimbledon preparation raises eyebrows
33 minutes ago