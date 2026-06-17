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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 13 minutes ago
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Kylian Mbappe breaks France all-time goal record in World Cup win

Kylian Mbappe becomes France’s all-time top scorer with a 3-1 World Cup win over Senegal

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 13 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe breaks France all-time goal record in World Cup win
Kylian Mbappe breaks France all-time goal record in World Cup win

Kylian Mbappe has officially cemented his place in French football history after a brilliant performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.

In a thrilling 3-1 victory against Senegal at the MetLife Stadium, the French captain netted twice moving his international total to 58 goals.

This achievement sees him surpass Olivier Giroud to become France’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Mbappe’s first goal came in the 66th minute breaking the deadlock after a quiet first half.

While Bradley Barcola added a second for France and Senegal’s Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back, Mbappe stole the spotlight again deep into stoppage time.


The forward unleashed a stunning 30-yard strike that soared into the top corner sealing the result.

Reflecting on his ambition to leave a lasting impact on his nation, Mbappe previously told journalists, “I think I’ll beat him. I’ll be happy and then I’ll move on” referring to the record held by Giroud.

Following his record-breaking night, he remained focused on the bigger picture, stating, “I play to make my mark on my country’s history, to ensure my team reaches the final and wins the World Cup.”

France now prepares to face Iran in their next group stage match.

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