Kyle Calder’s cause of death revealed after former Blackhawks star dies at 47

Kyle Calder, longtime NHL (National Hockey League) forward passed away at the age of 47.
Former Blackhawks and Kings player death was announced on Monday, June 15, by his daughter on social media.
Calder’s daughter, Madison, confirmed his passing in a post on Instagram while paying emotional tribute to her father.
She wrote, “Dad, there will never ever be enough words in the world to describe how incredibly lucky I was to have you as my dad. Never in a million years would I have thought this day would come. There will forever be a void in my heart, but forever a spot just for you. “
“The father, husband, son, man, friend, coach, hockey player, and everything in between that you were is truly indescribable. The lessons you taught me, the strength you showed me, and the person you pushed me to become every single day- I carry all of it with me,” Madison added.
The Los Angeles Jr. Kings, the team Calder coached from 2020-22, said he died after a brief illness.