Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 34 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Kyle Calder’s cause of death revealed after former Blackhawks star dies at 47

Longtime NHL forward Kyle Calder, former Blackhawks and Kings player, passes away 47

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 34 minutes ago
Kyle Calder’s cause of death revealed after former Blackhawks star dies at 47
Kyle Calder’s cause of death revealed after former Blackhawks star dies at 47

Kyle Calder, longtime NHL (National Hockey League) forward passed away at the age of 47.

Former Blackhawks and Kings player death was announced on Monday, June 15, by his daughter on social media.

Calder’s daughter, Madison, confirmed his passing in a post on Instagram while paying emotional tribute to her father.

She wrote, “Dad, there will never ever be enough words in the world to describe how incredibly lucky I was to have you as my dad. Never in a million years would I have thought this day would come. There will forever be a void in my heart, but forever a spot just for you. “

“The father, husband, son, man, friend, coach, hockey player, and everything in between that you were is truly indescribable. The lessons you taught me, the strength you showed me, and the person you pushed me to become every single day- I carry all of it with me,” Madison added.

The Los Angeles Jr. Kings, the team Calder coached from 2020-22, said he died after a brief illness.

Dana White says ‘never again’ to White House fight despite ‘smashing success’
Dana White says ‘never again’ to White House fight despite ‘smashing success’
Roblox introduces new biometric security update amid safety concerns
Roblox introduces new biometric security update amid safety concerns
Nick Kurtz, J.T. Ginn power Oakland Athletics to 11-2 rout of Pirates
Nick Kurtz, J.T. Ginn power Oakland Athletics to 11-2 rout of Pirates
Cape Verde stuns Spain: 40-year-old keeper forces 0-0 draw
Cape Verde stuns Spain: 40-year-old keeper forces 0-0 draw
Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon absence prompts ‘strong’ Grand Slam rule proposal
Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon absence prompts ‘strong’ Grand Slam rule proposal
Dana White slams Hokit for Michelle Obama insult at White House fight: ‘Nasty’
Dana White slams Hokit for Michelle Obama insult at White House fight: ‘Nasty’
J Batt named Kentucky athletics director, CEO of Champions Blue LLC
J Batt named Kentucky athletics director, CEO of Champions Blue LLC
David Beckham hails Lewis Hamilton ‘a winner’ after Ferrari debut victory
David Beckham hails Lewis Hamilton ‘a winner’ after Ferrari debut victory
Eric Trump denies asking about ‘rigged’ UFC fights after Daniel Cormier social media post
Eric Trump denies asking about ‘rigged’ UFC fights after Daniel Cormier social media post
Arman Tsarukyan’s $1 million bet on Justin Gaethje: UFC 250 fallout explained
Arman Tsarukyan’s $1 million bet on Justin Gaethje: UFC 250 fallout explained
Justin Gaethje stuns Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 White House fight
Justin Gaethje stuns Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 White House fight
President Trump hosts UFC fight on White House Lawn for 80th birthday
President Trump hosts UFC fight on White House Lawn for 80th birthday

Popular News

SpaceX purchases artificial intelligence startup Cursor AI

SpaceX purchases artificial intelligence startup Cursor AI

52 minutes ago
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make stylish early entrance at 2026 Royal Ascot

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make stylish early entrance at 2026 Royal Ascot
2 hours ago
Canada suspends ‘lost Canadian’ citizenship certificates after rule change

Canada suspends ‘lost Canadian’ citizenship certificates after rule change

3 hours ago