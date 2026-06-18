Prince William pens heartfelt message to England ahead of FIFA opener win

Prince William had penned a personal message for Team England ahead of their World Cup opener, which saw The Three Lions secure victory against Croatia.
Resharing a post from the English team's official account, William wrote, "Good luck to England ahead of their first World Cup group match tonight!"
"Here's to a great tournament ahead," he said, and concluded the message with his signature "W", meaning the message came directly from the Prince.
World Cup 2026: England vs Croatia
On Wednesday, June 17, the English team faced Croatia in its first group match at Dallas Stadium, which ended with a score of 4-2 in an impressive feat.
In the first half, Harry Kane secured two goals which were equalised by the Croatia side; however, after a stern speech from Thomas Tuchel, the team led the match with a third goal from Jude Bellingham and another impressive score by Marcus Rashford.
As a football enthusiast and former president of England's Football Association, Prince William is widely expected to travel to the US to watch England compete at some point, although no date has been confirmed.
Earlier on Wednesday, William was also seen having a conversation with Gareth Southgate, who managed the national team from 2016 to 2024, in the Royal Box at Royal Ascot.
Moreover, England is next set to face Ghana on June 23 in Boston and Panama on June 27 in New Jersey.