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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 33 minutes ago
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Princess Ariane turns heads with historic tiara debut at State Banquet

Princess Arinae of the Netherlands has made her tiara debut during the official visit to Japan Royals

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 33 minutes ago
Princess Ariane turns heads with historic tiara debut at State Banquet
Princess Ariane turns heads with historic tiara debut at State Banquet

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima's youngest daughter, Princess Ariane of the Netherlands, stole the spotlight as she made her historic tiara debut.

On Wednesday, June 17, the official social media of the Dutch royal family shared highlights from the state banquet held at the Royal Palace during the visit of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, which the young princess attended.

For the significant occasion, the 19-year-old wore one of her mother's tiaras for the very first time, drawing from the treasured collection of the House of Orange-Nassau.

Princess Ariane stunned in the Queen Emma Diamond Tiara, a historic jewel whose debut on the young princess carried deep dynastic symbolism and history.

A princess' first tiara appearance is regarded as a royal rite of passage, reserved for the moment she reaches adulthood and is entrusted with some of the family's most treasured jewels.


Ariana graced the state banquet wearing the Queen Diamond Tiara, a piece that entered the Dutch royal collection in 1890 when King Willem III gifted it to his wife, Queen Emma.

Following the King's death, the tiara became a symbol of enduring love and devotion.

Besides Princess Ariane's debut, she has completed the International Baccalaureate programme at the United World College Adriatic in Duino, Italy, and is current on her gap year.

During King's Day celebrations in April, the Royal House announced that Ariane will begin studying aerospace engineering at Delft University of Technology, one of the Netherlands' most prestigious institutions.

Princess Ariane's highly anticipated debut also hightlighted the Dutch government's efforts to strengthen ties with Japan, whose imperial family represents the world's oldest continuing hereditary monarchy.

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