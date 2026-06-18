Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds hit with new trouble after settling NY estate dispute

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly dealing with a new issue just days after settling their NY mansion dispute.
Although, the couple have recently resolved their $2 million dispute with the contractors of their lovenest in New York - they are still dealing with the reputational damage in the construction industry.
Insiders close to the situation told Rob Shuter that "The bills may be settled, but people remember how they got settled."
"Contractors had to file liens to get paid. That sends a message, and it’s not one the industry forgets," added the source.
As per the sources, the moment their dispute with the contractors was exposed, it spread like a wildfire as "Construction is a very small world."
"Everybody talks. Everybody knows who pays on time and who doesn’t. Once your name gets into those conversations, it sticks," they added.
While another tipster told Rob that some of the contractors have refused to work with for the couple, noting, "Nobody wants to be chasing millions of dollars months down the road."
"The attitude now is: cash up front, then we’ll talk," said the source, adding, "People aren’t lining up for this job anymore."
This update comes over the heels of The Age of Adaline actress new requested to extend her legal battle with Justin Baldoni in a new letter to the court obtained by various outlets.
In her legal request to the court it was stated that Blake and her attorneys "have a number of conflicting personal and professional obligations, including international travel."
It continued, "One of Ms. Lively's lead attorneys, Mr. Gottlieb, who will need to review and approve any billing submissions and sign any affidavit on behalf of the Willkie firm, is currently out of the country."
Blake further requested for "an additional seven days" to submit her initial brief.