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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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King Charles, Queen Camilla set for key royal engagement as Palace confirms

King Charles and Queen Camilla set for upcoming ceremonial engagement during high profile visit

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for key royal engagement as Palace confirms
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for key royal engagement as Palace confirms

Buckingham Palace has outlined plans for King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend an upcoming ceremonial engagement in Scotland.

The British Monarch and the Queen Consort are set to attend the ceremonial opening of the Scottish Parliament’s Seventh Session, followed by a reception honouring community contributors recognised by MSPs.

At their arrival in Queensberry House, the King and Queen will be welcomed by Edinburgh’s Lord Lieutenant and senior parliamentary figures.

The King and Queen will continue their engagement in the Garden Lobby, meeting First Minister John Swinney alongside political leaders.

The Scottish regalia — including the Mace, Elizabeth Sword and Crown of Scotland — will be carried into the Chamber in a ceremonial procession accompanied by a specially composed fanfare by Sir James MacMillan.

King Charles, Queen Camilla set for key royal engagement as Palace confirms

Following the Presiding Officer’s address, the King will formally declare the seventh session of Parliament open.

John Swinney will then address the Chamber in reply to the King’s speech.

The ceremony underscores a key constitutional moment, uniting Scotland’s political leadership and the monarchy in the historic setting of Holyrood’s debating chamber.

Scotland’s national poet Pàdraig MacAoidh will recite a newly commissioned Gaelic work, Let This Hall Be Full Of Noises, as part of the cultural programme.

The event will also feature performances by the National Youth Choir of Scotland’s Edinburgh Regional Choir and NYCOS BSL Youth Choir, alongside a National Theatre of Scotland production marking its 20th anniversary.

Young Scots will form a Guard of Honour, lining the route as Their Majesties depart for the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

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