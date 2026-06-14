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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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FDA recalls Alfredo sauce across 41 states, citing salmonella contamination issues

Salmonella infection can become hazardous, especially for youth, immuno-suppressed individuals, and older adults

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
FDA recalls Alfredo sauce across 41 states, citing salmonella contamination issues
FDA recalls Alfredo sauce across 41 states, citing salmonella contamination issues

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled over 900 cases of Alfredo sauce, which are at the highest risk level across 41 states, citing potential salmonella contamination issues associated with a dairy ingredient.

The recall is of Class 1 event, its most serious risk classification, suggesting serious adverse health issues.

The recall affects 913 cases of Alfredo sauce packaged in 3-pound, 7-ounce sealed poly bags and 12 bags per case, as per FDA’s report.

The product was distributed across states including Texas, New York, Illinois, California, as per FDA records.

The recall was initiated voluntarily by The Coffee Connexion Co., Inc., based in Tennessee, on May 6, following notification from its ingredient supplier.

It is important to note that none of the illnesses have been reported yet.


Salmonella infection can become hazardous, especially for youth, immuno-suppressed individuals, and older adults.

Its symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. If left untreated, it may need hospitalisation.

The FDA classified the recall on June 4 as Class I, suggesting a reasonable probability of serious adverse health effects or death.

Officials are currently probing the issue, as authorities assess distribution and exposure risk.

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