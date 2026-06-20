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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Zayn Malik reveals dramatic new look just a day before Mexico tour stop

The 'Dusk Till Dawn' hitmaker set to ignite stage for the third headlining show in Mexico

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Zayn Malik reveals dramatic new look just a day before Mexico tour stop
Zayn Malik reveals dramatic new look just a day before Mexico tour stop 

Zayn Malik's new transformation has fans talking!

The former One Direction singer took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to unveil the new look he created ahead of his scheduled live musical performance in Mexico.

In a viral photo, Zayn showed off his side profile, flaunting ear piercings and tattoos covering his jawline.

He also debuted a cap, which he reportedly threw into the crowd, that he was wearing in the latest photo he shared.

As per the video clip, uploaded on X by a fan, showing the Night Changes singer donating his cap during his concert in Guadalajara, Mexico.

In a separate slide, Zayn also teased his fans just before his third headlining show in Mexico, promoting his new album, Konnakol, released in April this year. 

P.C. Zayn Malik/Instagram Stories
P.C. Zayn Malik/Instagram Stories 
P.C. X
P.C. X 

Furthermore, the Pillowtalk hitmaker stunned fans by bringing up Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra's glam during the second show in Mexico, which took place on Wednesday, June 17th.

Zayn Malik's final show in Mexico for his Konnakol Tour is taking place tonight, Saturday, June 20th, 2026.

The massive concert will be held at the Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, with the show scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM local time. 

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