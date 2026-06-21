Kelly Osbourne marks first Father's Day without Ozzy Osbourne in sobbing tribute 

Kelly Osbourne is devastated about celebrating her first Father’s Day after the demise of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.
The 41-year-old television personality and grieving daughter of the popstar has shared a tearful tribute in loving memory of her late father.
On Sunday, June 21st, Kelly took to Instagram to release a rare throwback carousel with her father.
"Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments, the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see," the Changes hitmaker added.
They continued, "The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all! I will never stop missing you."
"It is an honour to spend the rest of my life loving you. Until we meet again!" Kelly concluded her post.
She kicked off her Father’s Day post with an adorable childhood snap of her sitting on the shoulder of a young Ozzy.
For those unaware, the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, passed away at the age of 76 on July 22 last year, after suffering from a massive heart attack.
The deceased rockstar suffered from his six children, Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne, with whom he shared his life with his wife, Sharon Osbourne.
He was also father to his other three kids, Jessica Osbourne, Louis Osbourne, and Elliot Kingsley, whom he shares with Thelma Riley.