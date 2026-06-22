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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Hailey Bieber praises Justin Bieber as 'Best Daddy' in adorable tribute

To celebrate Father’s Day, Hailey Bieber shared a rare and intimate family moments

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Hailey Bieber praises Justin Bieber as Best Daddy in adorable tribute
Hailey Bieber praises Justin Bieber as 'Best Daddy' in adorable tribute

Hailey Bieber paid a heartfelt tribute to Justin Bieber, calling him the “best daddy.”

The Rhode founder took to her Instagram account to share adorable glimpses of the Peaches singer spending quality time with their 22-month-old son Jack Blues on her Instagram Stories.

To celebrate Father’s Day, Hailey shared a rare and intimate family moment, posting a sweet photo of Bieber teaching their son, Jack, how to play the piano while praising him as the “best daddy.”

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram story

In the opening image, Justin appeared to be helping Jack at the piano, with both absorbed in the moment and paying little attention to the camera.

Hailey Bieber praises Justin Bieber as Best Daddy in adorable tribute


“Have you ever seen 2 heads be so similar?” Hailey wrote over the image, referring to the father and son having almost identical haircuts.

She also shared a photo of Justin holding Jack while fishing.

“Best Daddy,” Hailey wrote over the image.

Hailey Bieber praises Justin Bieber as Best Daddy in adorable tribute

A third snap showed Justin shared a tender moment with Jack, placing his chin on the youngster’s shoulder while embracing him with one arm.

Hailey Bieber praises Justin Bieber as Best Daddy in adorable tribute

The model wrapped up her tribute by sharing a sweet selfie with Justin on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, “Baby Daddy is very fine.”

Hailey Bieber praises Justin Bieber as Best Daddy in adorable tribute

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber son face reveal

Since welcoming Jack, Justin and Hailey have shared select moments with their son online while continuing to protect his privacy by keeping his face out of view.

The same approach was taken in his debut appearance in Justin’s “Yukon” video.

Haily Bieber on split parenting with Justin Bieber

Hailey opened up about splitting parenting duties during an interview at Vogue Australia's Forces of Fashion summit.


During the conversation, the mother-of-one said, “Having a great partner is really important,” before adding, “And sharing responsibilities.”

“I’m here working and my son is at home with his dad living his best life,” Hailey noted, adding, “Having that support is very freeing and makes the decision a little bit easier.”

Hailey Bieber on motherhood challenges

Hailey, who welcomed her son at 27 years old, said the prospect of welcoming her son felt "daunting" at the time.


She noted, "I do think there were fears around it. I didn't know what to expect. Once they're here, you just figure it out day by day. And it's like every single day I'm learning about how to be a mom and what's best for my son and what's best for me as a mom."

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber son birth


Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23, 2024.

The Baby singer officially announced the news to his Instagram followers with a sweet picture of the newborn’s tiny foot wrapped in a blanket.

He simply captioned it, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER”.


Hailey later reposted the picture to her own stories with matching bear and blue heart emojis.

Notably, the couple announced they were expecting on May 9, 2024, during an intimate wedding vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber relationship

The STAY singer and Hailey began casually dating in late 2015, but their romance quickly fizzled out by early 2016 and in 2018, they reconnected at a church conference in Miami.

Hailey Bieber praises Justin Bieber as Best Daddy in adorable tribute

Justin proposed in the Bahamas in July 2018, and they officially married in a quiet New York City courthouse ceremony that September.

A year later, on September 30, 2019, they celebrated with a massive, traditional wedding ceremony surrounded by family and friends in South Carolina.

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