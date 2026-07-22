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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 6 hours ago
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Inside D4vd's courtroom reaction to disturbing crime scene photos

Prosecutors displayed graphic crime scene photographs showing human remains recovered from bags at the scene

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 6 hours ago
Inside D4vds courtroom reaction to disturbing crime scene photos
Inside D4vd's courtroom reaction to disturbing crime scene photos

Singer D4vd appeared emotional in court as prosecutors presented graphic photographs of the remains of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez during a preliminary hearing.

An LAPD detective testified about the discovery of 14-year-old remains inside D4vd's Tesla during the singer's preliminary hearing.

LAPD Detective Joshua Byers testified that he was called to a Hollywood tow yard on September 8, 2025, after Celeste Rivas Hernandez's remains were found in the front trunk of Burke's Tesla.

The Tesla had been impounded from a street in the Hollywood Hills three days earlier.

“I was expected to find a body in a trunk,” Byers said, before adding, “My information was gathered when I arrived on scene.”

Inside D4vds courtroom reaction to disturbing crime scene photos

Prosecutors displayed graphic crime scene photographs showing human remains recovered from bags at the scene.

The defendant showed little visible reaction while viewing the graphic images.

Burke seemed to linger on a photograph of the victim's right hand, where the words "Shhh..." were visible on her index finger.

Prosecutors allege Burke fatally stabbed the Lake Elsinore runaway on April 23, 2025, following an argument over his relationships with other women, days before his debut album was released.

LAPD detectives found a "burn box" at musician D4vd's Hollywood Hills

LAPD detectives found a "burn box" at musician D4vd's Hollywood Hills home while executing a search warrant on September 17, 2025, robbery-homicide detective Joshua Byers testified during a preliminary hearing.

“It’s a device that can be used as a mini crematorium type to burn items to nothing,” Byers said.

Court filings obtained by PEOPLE state the "burn box" was bought on Amazon shortly after prosecutors say Celeste Rivas Hernandez was killed.

Prosecutors allege Burke, 21, bought two chainsaws, a body bag, an inflatable pool and heavy-duty laundry bags after the alleged killing.

Charged with murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains, Burke has pleaded not guilt


Investigators shared he fatally stabbed the Lake Elsinore teenager on April 23, following an argument.

Rivas’ dismembered body parts were discovered at a Hollywood tow yard on September 8, 2025, three days after the Tesla was impounded.

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