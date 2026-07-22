Millie Bobby Brown left 'devastated' after 'Godzilla' co-star Kalyee Hottle dies at 18 

Millie Bobby Brown is mourning the loss of her young co-star, Kaylee Hottle, who left the world at a tender age.
On Tuesday, July 21, TMZ announced that the popular deaf American actress passed away at the age of 18, having starred in the 2021 film Godzilla vs Kong.
As the news of her death broke on the internet, Brown led the tribute for her co-star, whose death left her nothing but "devastated."
Taking to her Instagram stories, the Enola Holmes 3 alum scribbled, "I’m so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed, Kaylee."
She also shared a snap of a deceased actress from one of her scenes of the adventure movie.
Another Godzilla vs Kong lead actress, Rebecca Hall, also paid a heart-wrenching note, writing, "Devastated to hear this news. My heart goes out to your family. You will be missed, Kaylee."
How Kaylee Hottle died?
For those unaware, multiple media outlets reported that Kaylee Hottle, who was a native signer in American Sign Language, died in a single-vehicle car crash in Ijamsville, Maryland, on July 21, 2026, at the age of 18.
The late actress made her acting debut at the age of nine in Godzilla vs Kong, she portrayed a deaf, orphaned Iwi girl, Jia, whom Kong rescued on Skull Island.
She also reprised her role in the second part of the movie, Godzilla x Kong, where her relationship with Dr Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) took centre stage alongside her ancestral roots to the Iwi tribe.
Millie Bobby Brown's role in Godzilla vs. Kong
Millie Bobby Brown starred as Madison Russell in Godzilla vs Kong, reprising her role from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which released in 2019.
However, the sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the second part of Godzilla vs Kong, was announced and is titled Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.
The new film is slated to be released in March next year, which will be the first without Kaylee Hottle.