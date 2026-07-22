Rebel Wilson defeats defamation claim brought by young actress

Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson has won a defamation lawsuit filed against her by a young actress.
The case, brought by actress Charlotte MacInnes, accused The Pitch Perfect actress of sharing false allegations about her with millions of Instagram followers.
As reported by CNN, an Australian judge dismissed the claim on Wednesday.
MacInnes said the posts had made her the “subject of abuse, hatred and ridicule online” and affected her career prospects.
Justice Elizabeth Raper disagreed on the claims, found that only one of the claims was “made out” – that MacInnes had changed her story about being uncomfortable, and that was not defamatory.
In her ruling, the justice said, “To say that the circumstances surrounding how they came to be in the bath are unusual would be an understatement.”
The case was dismissed with MacInnes ordered to pay costs.
After the legal triumph, Wilson shared the post alleging MacInnes dropped a sexual harassment complaint for career reasons.
However, MacInnes maintains she never filed such a complaint.
She also thanked the judge and the Australian legal system for the “substantial win,” and said she was looking forward to moving on.
Rebel Wilson and Charlotte MacInnes legal battle
The case centred in part on an alleged incident involving MacInnes and producer Amanda Ghost at a Sydney penthouse in September 2023.
The case forms part of a wider legal dispute over the film, which includes claims of smear campaigns and financial misconduct.
The Australian musical comedy centres on two contrasting cousins preparing for a debutante ball, but its behind-the-scenes drama has overshadowed the story.
Wilson told 60 Minutes Australia last year that the legal storm that engulfed the making of her first feature film was “like your worst nightmare,” and the issues had “come out of left field.”
MacInnes and Ghost told the court they were wearing swimsuits and got into the bath to warm up after Ghost suffered a reaction to swimming in the cold water at Bondi Beach, leaving her shivering and covered in welts.