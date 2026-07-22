William Shatner, his daughter detail family's devastating double cancer ordeal 

William Shatner and his youngest daughter, Melanie Shatner Gretsch, revealed that they battled stage 4 cancer at the same time.
In an interview with People, the pair, who are now cancer-free, shared that Melanie, 61, was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2022 after discovering a lump late at night.
A year later, William, 95, found out that he had stage 4 melanoma that had spread to his lungs and brain.
Melanie Shatner reveals cancer treatment
Melanie said she underwent multiple rounds of chemo with HER2-targeted therapies, a double mastectomy and 30 radiation therapy treatments over the year and a half after her diagnosis.
However, she admitted that she was more concerned with her father's health, noting, "I remember vividly thinking, 'I don't have the strength to take care of myself and lose my father at the same time'."
Recalling her treatment days, Melanie shared that during her chemotherapy days, she became "hysterical", adding, "I called you and said, 'I think I'm dying.'" A while later, William was present at her side.
"He gave me, what I think of ever since I was a little girl, a 'daddy bear hug,'" she said. "He said, 'This is going to be a blip in your life. You're going to get through this, and it'll be a memory.'"
William is also a father to two other daughters, Leslie, 67, and Lisabeth, 65, whom he shares with their late mother, actress Gloria Rand.
William Shatner discovers lump on cheek
The Boston Legal star explained that when Melanie was close to finishing her treatment, he noticed a lump on his cheek that turned out to be a growing tumour.
He had surgery to remove the tumour and then underwent two years of immunotherapy to target the cancer in his lungs and brain.
William Shatner and Melanie Shatner to launch podcast
Moreover, the father-daughter duo revealed that they will be launching a new weekly podcast series titled No Time but Now on July 29.
Presented by LifeWave, the pair will interview health experts and other survivors, including end-of-life advocate Alua Arthur, Olympic gold medallist Scott Hamilton, Ian Ward, Dying to Be Me author Anita Moorjani and pioneering nutrition researcher Dr. William Li.