Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

William Shatner, his daughter detail family's devastating double cancer ordeal

The 'Star Trek' actor and his daughter Melanie Shatner unveil they fought stage 4 cancer at the same time

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
William Shatner, his daughter detail familys devastating double cancer ordeal
William Shatner, his daughter detail family's devastating double cancer ordeal 

William Shatner and his youngest daughter, Melanie Shatner Gretsch, revealed that they battled stage 4 cancer at the same time.

In an interview with People, the pair, who are now cancer-free, shared that Melanie, 61, was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2022 after discovering a lump late at night.

A year later, William, 95, found out that he had stage 4 melanoma that had spread to his lungs and brain.

Melanie Shatner reveals cancer treatment

Melanie said she underwent multiple rounds of chemo with HER2-targeted therapies, a double mastectomy and 30 radiation therapy treatments over the year and a half after her diagnosis.

However, she admitted that she was more concerned with her father's health, noting, "I remember vividly thinking, 'I don't have the strength to take care of myself and lose my father at the same time'."

Recalling her treatment days, Melanie shared that during her chemotherapy days, she became "hysterical", adding, "I called you and said, 'I think I'm dying.'" A while later, William was present at her side.


"He gave me, what I think of ever since I was a little girl, a 'daddy bear hug,'" she said. "He said, 'This is going to be a blip in your life. You're going to get through this, and it'll be a memory.'"

William is also a father to two other daughters, Leslie, 67, and Lisabeth, 65, whom he shares with their late mother, actress Gloria Rand.

William Shatner discovers lump on cheek

The Boston Legal star explained that when Melanie was close to finishing her treatment, he noticed a lump on his cheek that turned out to be a growing tumour.

He had surgery to remove the tumour and then underwent two years of immunotherapy to target the cancer in his lungs and brain.

William Shatner and Melanie Shatner to launch podcast

Moreover, the father-daughter duo revealed that they will be launching a new weekly podcast series titled No Time but Now on July 29.

Presented by LifeWave, the pair will interview health experts and other survivors, including end-of-life advocate Alua Arthur, Olympic gold medallist Scott Hamilton, Ian Ward, Dying to Be Me author Anita Moorjani and pioneering nutrition researcher Dr. William Li.

Selena Gomez shares 'greatest gift' sh's ever received in emotional birthday note
Selena Gomez shares 'greatest gift' sh's ever received in emotional birthday note
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's first Emmy nominations leave 'Wicked' fans thrilled
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's first Emmy nominations leave 'Wicked' fans thrilled
'Masters of the Universe' makers take major leap as new film debuts on Prime Video
'Masters of the Universe' makers take major leap as new film debuts on Prime Video
Jacob Elordi roasts 'Euphoria' director Sam Levinson as he revisits Nate Jacob's death scene
Jacob Elordi roasts 'Euphoria' director Sam Levinson as he revisits Nate Jacob's death scene
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow sues his mother for $1.2 million one year after actor's death
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow sues his mother for $1.2 million one year after actor's death
Cher faces $1m big blow despite victory over Sonny Bono's widow
Cher faces $1m big blow despite victory over Sonny Bono's widow
Millie Bobby Brown left 'devastated' after 'Godzilla' co-star Kalyee Hottle dies at 18
Millie Bobby Brown left 'devastated' after 'Godzilla' co-star Kalyee Hottle dies at 18
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ sees huge early demand ahead of blockbuster release
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ sees huge early demand ahead of blockbuster release
Rebel Wilson defeats defamation claim brought by young actress
Rebel Wilson defeats defamation claim brought by young actress
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's youngest daughter files name change petition
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's youngest daughter files name change petition
Inside D4vd's courtroom reaction to disturbing crime scene photos
Inside D4vd's courtroom reaction to disturbing crime scene photos
‘Friends’ star reveals daughter’s 'tough' cancer battle in heartbreaking post
‘Friends’ star reveals daughter’s 'tough' cancer battle in heartbreaking post

Popular News

Pete Hegseth demands urgent $67 billion injection for military amid Middle East costs

Pete Hegseth demands urgent $67 billion injection for military amid Middle East costs
48 minutes ago
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's first Emmy nominations leave 'Wicked' fans thrilled

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's first Emmy nominations leave 'Wicked' fans thrilled
2 hours ago
Kate Middleton 'on the fence' about Prince George's future as he enters teen years

Kate Middleton 'on the fence' about Prince George's future as he enters teen years

2 hours ago