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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 6 hours ago
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Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's youngest daughter files name change petition

Vivienne was credited as 'Vivienne Jolie' in the Playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 6 hours ago
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolies youngest daughter files name change petition
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's youngest daughter files name change petition

Vivienne, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has reportedly filed a legal petition to remove "Pitt" from her surname.

Court documents showed Vivienne has requested the removal of "Pitt" from her surname, with the reason for the change listed as "personal."

A hearing on the petition has been set for November 2, according to court records.

The filing is the latest sign that Vivienne is distancing herself from the Pitt surname.

In 2024, Vivienne was credited as "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders, which she co-produced with her mother.


Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children drop “Pitt” surname

Vivienne is not the first of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children to move away from using the Pitt surname.

Zahara and Maddox have also sought to legally remove "Pitt" from their names, while Shiloh successfully petitioned to become Shiloh Jolie in 2024.

“It’s sad to see someone repeatedly publicize their successful alienation of their children from the other parent,” a source close to Pitt previously told PEOPLE.

Shiloh's petition was approved in 2024, while Zahara and Maddox are still awaiting court decisions. Vivienne, born alongside twin brother Knox in 2008, is the youngest of Jolie and Pitt's six children.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolies youngest daughter files name change petition

“I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be?” Jolie told the outlet in October 2021.

She added, “We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them.”

The name changes follow years of reported tension between the children and Pitt after his 2016 split from Jolie.

Although their divorce was finalized in 2024, the former couple remain locked in a legal dispute over Château Miraval.

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