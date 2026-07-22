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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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‘Avengers: Doomsday’ sees huge early demand ahead of blockbuster release

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to hit the theaters on December 18

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ sees huge early demand ahead of blockbuster release
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ sees huge early demand ahead of blockbuster release

Avengers: Doomsday has generated massive early buzz, earning an impressive $16.5 million in advance ticket sales within its first day, underscoring strong audience anticipation for Marvel Studios' next blockbuster.

Marvel Studios launched ticket sales alongside the film's first official trailer, which teased the Avengers and X-Men uniting against Doctor Doom.

The figures are particularly notable as tickets were available only in premium formats across 1,000 domestic cinemas.

Avengers: Doomsday will expand to over 4,000 North American theaters when it debuts on December 18.

According to studio insiders, many premium-format screenings for December 17 and 18 are already sold out, with exhibitors adding more showtimes over the Christmas period.

Notably, the advance sales exclude IMAX screenings because Dune: Part III will occupy the format exclusively after release.


To capitalize on the popularity of premium formats, Marvel launched "Infinity Vision," a certification for theaters meeting strict technical requirements.

Doomsday is expected to deliver one of the year's biggest openings. Its first-day advance sales are reportedly double those of 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which debuted with $211 million and went on to earn $1.3 billion worldwide.

It remains uncertain how strongly Doomsday will perform during the holiday opening weekend.

Avengers: Endgame marked the MCU's last all-star crossover in 2019, shattering box office records.

Since then, Marvel's theatrical performance has been inconsistent.

The studio has found its biggest post-pandemic box office wins with ensemble-style blockbusters, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Deadpool & Wolverine and next up is Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The same-day release of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3—dubbed "Dunesday"—is expected to deliver one of the biggest box office weekends in history, rivaling the record-breaking openings of Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is the 39th installment in the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It unites Marvel's biggest heroes and X-Men characters, with Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom.

The story sets multiple universes on a collision course ahead of Secret Wars in 2027.

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