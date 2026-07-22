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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Selena Gomez shares 'greatest gift' she's ever received in emotional birthday note

The 'Calm Down' hitmaker marks birthday with a heartfelt message for her fans

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Selena Gomez shares greatest gift shes ever received in emotional birthday note
Selena Gomez shares 'greatest gift' she's ever received in emotional birthday note 

Selena Gomez is celebrating her first birthday as a married woman but has not forgotten the cause which is close to her heart!  

Despite living in the United Kingdom due to her work commitments, the singer-turned-actress remained true to herself and has taken time to mark her special day alongside her husband, Benny Blanco.

On Wednesday, July 22, Gomez officially turned 34 and issued a heartwarming message for her fans, making her day memorable.

"First, I have to thank each of you immensely for your support, kindness and all the bday wishes," the Only Murders in the Building starlet began her statement. 

She continued expressing gratitude, stating, "Every single day I get to create because of all of you. Thank you for always making me the happiest girlie in the world."

As her non-profit initiative, Rare Impact Fund, completed six years, the Ice Cream hitmaker said she "would never believe" she gets to celebrate her big day with the mission she established in 2020.

"My heart is so full today. Watching this community come together to support youth mental health has been the greatest gift, so thank YOU," Benny's proud wife added.

She concluded her birthday note by thanking her fans for putting their trust and support throughout her journey.

About Rare Impact Fund 

For those unfamiliar, Selena Gomez – who recently reunited with her husband Benny Blanco in the UK has launched a global philanthropic initiative on her birthday to expand access to youth mental health services and education.

It is committed to raising $100 million to support organisations that provide mental health care and reduce stigma.

Benny Blanco's heartfelt move for Selena Gomez on his birthday 

As her emotional birthday statement gained momentum on social media, her life partner could not resist commenting on the actress’s post, leaving the internet buzzing.

"Hey, I’m looking at u in life right now, baby," the proud husband supports his wife.

Another comment saw Blanco confirm that he took the photos which Gomez posted alongside the brief message, "Wait.. I took this pic."

In the shared photos, Gomez is seen blowing out a candle as she carries her little birthday cake.

Why Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were living separately?

This update came after the actress confirmed via a sweet loved-up post on her social media that she has been reunited with Benny Blanco after living separately.

Selena Gomez – who is also set to celebrate her first marriage anniversary in September this year has been living in London as she is filming for the sixth season of Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building alongside her longtime co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

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