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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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'Masters of the Universe' makers take major leap as new film debuts on Prime Video

The first He-Man inspired film makes debut on Amazon's streaming service today

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Masters of the Universe makers take major leap as new film debuts on Prime Video
'Masters of the Universe' makers take major leap as new film debuts on Prime Video 

The creators of the Masters of the Universe have taken precautionary steps as the film has landed on Prime Video. 

Following the massive success of Margot Robbie's Barbie in 2023, the new toy-made movie failed to impress the fans at the box office on its initial release on June 4th, 2026. 

Now, the team behind the project has taken a major leap by skipping its premium video on demand (PVOD) release to make its streaming debut on July 22nd via Amazon Prime Video. 

Notably, the Masters of the Universe, which is the first He-Man, the hero of many childhood rooms, began streaming on Prime Video with a special subscription for fans to generate revenue for the production house. 

Who plays lead role in Masters of the Universe? 

In the science-fiction film, the lead character, the prince of the planet Eternia, is played by Nicolas Galitzine, who was sent to the human world as a child after the villain Skeletor, portrayed by Jared Leto, attacked him.

However, the significant decision has been made after the movie earned a meagre $29.4 million in its opening week, per Deadline.

By the end of its theatrical run at the box office, the project managed to earn only $64.6 million domestically and $ 48.9 million internationally, for a worldwide box office total of $113 million to date.

Why Masters of the Universe fail to perform at box office? 

At the time, it was reported that the movie faced a massive failure at the box office due to Ryan Gosling's 2026 blockbuster film, Project Hail Mary.

Now, it makes sense, then, that the most logical route for Masters of the Universe to take in the home entertainment arena is to head straight to PVOD, but that isn’t happening.

Notably, Masters of the Universe is directed by Travis Knight and is available to stream on Prime Video globally from today. 

Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually in the US; the memberships are available for young adults and qualifying recipients of government assistance at a 50% discount. 

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