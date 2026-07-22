Jacob Elordi roasts 'Euphoria' director Sam Levinson as he revisits Nate Jacob's death scene 

Jacob Elordi has taken a brutal swipe at Euphoria creator Sam Levinson!
During his latest television appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Frankenstein star shared his honest opinion on the final gruesome death scene of his character, Nate Jacobs, in Euphoria.
Jacob, whose new interview aired on Sunday, July 19th, candidly roasted the director of the hit HBO series as he blamed him for the torture he faced in the last season.
The 29-year-old Australian actor said Sam has "brought me back to torture me" as the third and final part of Euphoria felt like "six weeks of me just getting beat by a seven-foot guy", leaving the audience in laughing fits.
For those unaware, Jacob's character Nate Jacob made a dramatic exit in Euphoria 3 after he was attacked by a giant snake, who took the life of his character in the psychological drama.
A horrific acting experience in Euphoria season 3
Sharing his experience of working with a reptile for the first time, Jacob said, "I got locked in a coffin for two days straight with prosthetics and a fake tongue, and I couldn’t see out of my eyes."
"And then Sam put snakes into the coffin", before adding that the snake was "sleepy" but had a "very nice personality; he was very docile and very sleepy. I don’t think he’d had a lot of sun."
About Euphoria's final season
Alongside Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland's wife, Zendaya, also paid a horrific bid to her role as Rue in the last and final season of the teen show.
The Wuthering Heights actor, who is currently dating Kendall Jenner, starred as the troubled athlete Nate Jacobs, with a focus on his relationship with his girlfriend Maddy, portrayed by Alexa Demie and his dysfunctional family, most notably his father Cal Jacobs, played by the late Eric Dane.
However, the third instalment saw his marriage to his girlfriend’s best friend, Cassie, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, end when he lost her husband after a tragic kidnapping of Nate Jacobs.
The last episode and the eighth episode of the show aired on May 31st.