Ranveer Singh set to return to big screens after 'Don 3' controversy

Ranveer Singh is gearing up to appear on the big screen in a big project amid the Don 3 controversy.
On Tuesday, June 30th, multiple media reports revealed that the Padmaavat actor is set to embark on his next project, called Pralay.
Singh, 40, is gearing up to start filming for the project, which is being directed by Jay Mehta, in September this year.
Last year, the movie created chaos on the internet with a rare film genre as Bollywood’s latest entry into the zombie apocalypse.
The upcoming film is directed by Jay Mehta, filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s son, who previously produced one of the blockbuster web series, Lootere.
Details about Ranveer Singh's new film
According to the movie’s plot, Pralay is said to be set in a zombie-ravaged world where a married couple struggle for survival. Singh will be paired with Kalyani Priyadarshan, who makes her Bollywood debut with this project.
Notably, a major part of the film is to be shot in Australia and will be supervised by experienced technicians who have worked in international projects, reported Pinkvilla.
Mehta will reimagine Mumbai in The Hunger Games’ style set-up for the film, with the makers aiming to recreate a devastated Mumbai setting.
As of now, Ranveer Singh has not responded or confirmed his presence in the forthcoming movie.
Who is Kalyani Priyadarshan
Kalyani Priyadarshan is an acclaimed Indian actress who predominantly stars in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films.
She is also the daughter of renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan and veteran actress Lissy. She holds a degree in architecture from the Parsons School of Design in New York City.
She established herself as a versatile lead across multiple South Indian language cinemas, earning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut (South) for her acting debut in Hello (2017)
Ranveer Singh Don 3 controversy
For Ranveer Singh, he has been involved in a controversy with renowned filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar over his upcoming film, Don 3.
In a complaint filed by Farhan, Ranveer abruptly exited the project weeks before filming was set to begin, prompting producers Excel Entertainment to demand approximately 45 crores in pre-production damages.
Notably, this led to a brief, informal industry boycott by film workers before being successfully resolved.
Afterwards, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) placed a brief “non-cooperation” directive (or boycott) on Singh, urging members not to collaborate with him.
The Bajirao Mastani actor has not publicly issued his stance over the controversy; additionally, he urged media outlets to approach him for any interviews, as he will not be able to share his stance on the growing controversy.
Several Indian actors, including Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, have tried to resolve the matters between Farhan and Ranveer, but both parties remain rigid over their stances.
Ranveer Singh appeared in which film?
Ranveer Singh last appeared in a superhit film, including Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, alongside a star-studded cast, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and others.
The first part of the film was released in December last year, followed by the second instalment, which was globally premiered in March of this year.