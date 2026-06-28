Anil Kapoor's emotional tribute to K. Bhagyaraj leaves fans moved

Anil Kapoor has paid a heartfelt tribute to the South Indian filmmaker, K. Bhagyaraj.
The veteran filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter passed away at the age of 73 on Saturday, June 27th, after cardiac arrest.
Bhagyaraj's death left the entire Bollywood heartbroken due to his exceptional contribution to the film industry.
Among the mourners, Anil Kapoor also penned his emotions to bid one final goodbye to his ally with a tearful homage.
Taking to his Instagram account, the Animal actor wrote, "Bhagyaraj sir was a creative genius whose contributions to Indian cinema go far beyond what many people know. He was the original creator behind stories that went on to become landmark Hindi films and career-defining milestones for so many of us."
Anil Kapoor's personal working experience with K. Bhagyaraj:
Reflecting on his working experience with the deceased director in a blockbuster movie, Woh Saat Din, he said, "Woh Saat Din, adapted from his work, became one of the most important films of my career."
"Mohabbat, with its story, screenplay and dialogues by Bhagyaraj sir, not only gave us a memorable film but also helped launch the journey of Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria as producers through Maruti International," Anil continued.
Bhagyaraj's contribution in film fraternity:
Let that register, Woh Saat Din (1983), the romantic drama that gave Anil Kapoor his first major solo hit, was a remake of Bhagyaraj's Tamil film Mouna Geethangal.
He also worked in Beta (1992), another blockbuster that earned him a Filmfare Award and became the year's highest-grossing Hindi film, which was adapted from Bhagyaraj's Chinna Veedu.
The plots, the emotional architecture, the dramatic turns that audiences loved — all of it originated in Bhagyaraj's screenwriting, according to the actor's own public acknowledgement.
For those unaware, K. Bhagyaraj was laid to rest with full State honours at the Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium here on Sunday, bringing to a close a career that left a lasting imprint on Tamil cinema.
The deceased star earned widespread acclaim for portraying the lives of ordinary people with simplicity, humour, and emotional depth, creating films that resonated with audiences across generations.
His distinctive storytelling style, marked by witty dialogues and relatable characters, made him one of the most influential filmmakers in Tamil cinema.
Bhagyaraj made his directorial debut with Suvarilladha Chithirangal before going on to deliver several memorable classics, including Mouna Geethangal, Andha 7 Naatkal, and Mundhanai Mudichu.
About Bhagyaraj's funeral:
Actors, including R. Parthiban and R. Sarathkumar, joined family members in carrying the casket during the procession.
The funeral of veteran filmmaker and actor K. Bhagyaraj was primarily attended by the Tamil film fraternity, rather than Bollywood actors.
Notably, the prominent figures who attended to pay their respects included Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghava Lawrence, and Simran.
Legendary Tamil filmmaker and actor K. Bhagyaraj is survived by 3 immediate family members: his wife, Poornima Bhagyaraj, his son, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and his daughter, Saranya Bhagyaraj.