Bobby Deol reflects on filming action-packed scenes with Alia Bhatt

Bobby Deol has opened up about his experience filming Alpha, revealing that he was initially concerned about accidentally hurting co-star Alia Bhatt during the film’s intense action sequences.
The Animal star disclosed his concern about hurting the Student Of The Year starlet while filming an intense action scene, but was ultimately left surprised by the actor.
While conversing during the behind-the-scene shoot of Alpha, Deol said, "If you see us, Alia, physically standing next to each other, she is so tiny, which is why I was worried that I might hurt her while performing. But when I was on set with her, she was so damn good at it."
The footage offers a glimpse of Deol and Bhatt performing an intense combat sequence.
Action director Craig Macrae reaction on Alpha:
Action director Craig Macrae explained, “Rotations on wires, explosions, gunfights, knife fights. It's going to be a great ride.”
Alia Bhatt praises Sharvari hardwork in Alpha:
The clip captures Bhatt shooting her character Sita’s entry scene, with the actress calling the experience particularly challenging.
She also praised Sharvari and said that it was very easy and comfortable to work with her describing her as "extremely hard-working."
Director Shiv Rawail appreciated Alia Bhatt:
According to the director, the actors spent considerable time preparing for the physically demanding stunt scenes.
Speaking about Alia’s commitment, Shiv said, “Alia has put in much of training into just this sequence. Hopefully the audience are going to get to see a very new Alia Bhatt. When you see the film and you see the action sequences, one thing is that they've done all of this themselves. They are performing those guns at that break-neck rocket speed”
About Alpha:
Alpha, which is set to release on July 3, becomes the first woman-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.
The universe includes films such as Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, Hrithik Roshan's War, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and more. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame.
Anil Kapoor plays a crucial character in the film, which also includes a special cameo by Hrithik Roshan.
Alia Bhatt shares her experience on shooting Alpha:
Speaking about her experience shooting the film, Alia recently told Filmfare, “I had such a good time making Alpha. It’s probably one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve had on a film set. There was something really exciting about stepping into this world of action, scale and adventure. It pushed me in ways I hadn’t experienced before and I loved every bit of it.”