Salman Khan makes major surprise move amid ‘Kala Hiran’ film controversy

Salman Khan has made a major life shift amid the new film Kala Hiran controversy.
The Sikandar star is reportedly gearing up to relocate residency due to the drama about the upcoming movie.
Over the weekend, several Indian reports claimed that Khan is all set to move into a new house, as reports claimed that he’s gotten the approval to build a 6-storey building in Bandra, which will be the new Khan family home.
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has gotten approval for a 6-storey building in Bandra, and reports suggest that it might become his new home.
However, there is no confirmation on the same yet; a report revealed that the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) approved the proposal on June 16.
Meanwhile, the new building will be located in the Chimbai area in Bandra, which isn’t too far from Galaxy Apartments, which has been the Khan family’s home since 1974.
Why Salman Khan relocate his residency?
As per reports and it has been revealed by MCZMA sources, the plot on which the building is supposed to be constructed has been bought in the name of Khan’s mother, Salma Khan.
In addition, a two-storey building was demolished on the land, as it was structurally declared unsafe.
Salman Khan's Kala Hiran controversy:
This report came after Salman Khan filed a commercial lawsuit in the Delhi High Court to block the release and promotion of the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.
At the time, he alleges that the movie unauthorizedly depicts his infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case and his ongoing tensions with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, violating his personality and publicity rights.
The actor’s legal team issued a cease-and-desist notice arguing that the film's teasers and posters exploit his identity without consent and could damage his reputation or interfere with ongoing, sub-judice court proceedings.
In June of this year, the Delhi High Court declined to grant immediate interim relief to the actor.
The court ordered Khan's team to provide complete lawsuit documentation to the filmmakers and postponed the next hearing to July 1st, 2026.
Notably, the film’s director, Bharat S Shrinate, and producer, Amit Jani, are contesting the plea.
Salman Khan's strict action against the film:
In context, Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is an upcoming unauthorised, true-crime-style Hindi film inspired by actor Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case and subsequent legal battles.
Salman Khan was involved in a lawsuit during the shooting of his movie, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, in Rajasthan in 1998.
He was accused of hunting and killing protected blackbucks (Kala Hiran)
At the time, the case sparked massive public outrage, intense media scrutiny, and a years-long legal battle.
He was also criticised by the Bishnoi community for hurting their sacred beliefs involving the Blackbuck.
Now, Salman Khan is urging legal authorities to block the upcoming film, which is heavily inspired by the 1998 poaching case.
Salman Khan upcoming film:
Amidst the actor’s legal move, some of the popular actors abruptly exit the movie, including Sonu Mishra, and others.
Salman Khan is currently filming for his forthcoming movie, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, set for August 14 release.