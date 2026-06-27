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Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ eyes weekend boost after solid box office debut

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ starring Akshay Kumar kicks off box office run with a solid start

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ eyes weekend boost after solid box office debut
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ eyes weekend boost after solid box office debut

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle is making its mark at the box office.

On Friday, June 26, the highly anticipated third installment in the action adventure comedy film franchise Welcome made its way to the big screens with a star-studded cast that includes Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Quoting trade website Sacnilk, Hindustan Times, on Saturday, June 27, shared that Welcome to the Jungle earned mixed reviews on its Day 1 of the release and collected ₹18.75.

The collection also includes the paid premieres of the movie on Thursday, June 25, which grossed ₹3.75 crore.

However, it is worth noting that Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle outperformed the opening-day earnings of his previous release, Bhooth Bangla, which premiered on April 17, 2026.

The horror-comedy collected a net of ₹12.25 crore across 12,386 shows in India on its debut day, and with ₹3.75 crore included from premiere screenings, Bhooth Bangla’s total opening stood at ₹16 crore.

Now, Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3 eyes the June 27 and 28 weekend haul to give the movie a boost after its strong box office debut.

Trade analyst about Welcome to the Jungle

Following the release of the movie, trade analyst Taran Adarsh acknowledged the positive aspect of the movie, calling it the “need of the hour.”

“It's like a 1980s masala film, a fun ride which caters to a huge audience. Bollywood has stopped making those kinds of films. There's a huge audience beyond the metro that loves mindless entertainers and this film is one of those. You just go, don't question the logic, leave with a few laughs, feeling entertained,” he said.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ eyes weekend boost after solid box office debut

Film trade analyst and industry expert Atul Mohan stated, “As of now, it is definitely in the range of ₹17-18 crores, it could be even higher because of word of mouth, because audiences in theatres are enjoying the film.”

He added, “It's better than today's movies. It's a family entertainer, neat and clean, lots of humour and grandeur. An absolute value for money.”

About Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle is the third installment in the Welcome franchise, which began with the 2007 film Welcome, followed by its 2015 sequel Welcome Back.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the latest sequel is penned by Neeraj Vora and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali under Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.

Welcome to the Jungle plot

As read on IMDb, Welcome to the Jungle “follows a group of quirky characters gets stuck in a dangerous jungle during a chaotic mission. Filled with confusion, criminals, and hilarious situations, they must work together to survive and find their way out.”


Welcome to the Jungle cast

The ensemble cast of Welcome to the Jungle includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav.

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