Ajay Devgn takes bold swipe at Shah Rukh Khan on his 34th anniversary in Bollywood

Ajay Devgn is all set to light up theatres with a brand-new banger.
On Thursday, June 25, Jio Studios sparked buzz among fans by officially announcing Devgn’s new project, titled Chauhaan, along with the release of his first look and a gripping trailer for the movie.
“#CHAUHAAN aa raha hai,” announced the film company, continuing, “On the late Veeru Devgan Ji's birth anniversary, we are bringing back our OG action star, Ajay Devgn, in an action entertainer built for the big screen.”
They added, “Thank you Veeru Ji, for everything you gave to action cinema, and for a legacy that continues to inspire generations.
Chauhaan teaser
The two-minute teaser promises a gripping story packed with intense drama and action, marking the Singham star’s return to the king of powerful, raw roles his fans enjoy.
Kicked off on a serious note, the preview shows the story set against the troubles backdrop of Kashmir, featuring a region facing chaos and clashes between militants and security forces.
Amid the growing crisis, viewers are introduced to Chauhaan, a man given the challenging mission of fighting the insurgency and bringing peace back to the area.
Ajay Devgn takes bold swipe at Shah Rukh Khan in Chauhaan teaser
The teaser – released on the same day when Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 34 years since his debut in Bollywood – shows Ajay Devgn wearing a mask that covers half of his face as his character walks into the chaos carrying a travel bag topped with a vintage music deck.
Seemingly taking a bold jab at the King of Bollywood SRK, Devgn, in the preview, said, “Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai (Tell the Pathans that Chauhan is coming).
The surprising dialogue sparked a buzz on social media, as fans speculated that it was an intentional nod to Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster movie Pathaan, which became the first Hindi film to gross more than ₹1000 crore at the global box office.
Fans’ reactions
Taking to different social media platforms, fans expressed their reactions on the teaser and Ajay Devgn’s jab at Shah Rukh Khan, with one of them writing, “God, I love this man !!!! Pocking SRK is my favourite Ajay Devgan genre.”
“Is Ajay Devgn taking dig at SRK's Pathaan?" asked another.
A third added, “Also Ajay Devgn is weariung SRK #Jawan mask in the teaser.”
“Another blockbuster loading from boss Ajay devgn,” penned a fourth.
Chauhaan release date
Directed by acclaimed Indian film director Aanand L. Rai, Chauhaan is slated to release worldwide on October 1, 2026.
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 34 years in Bollywood
Ajay Devgn’s bold swipe at Shah Rukh Khan coincide with the DDLJ star’s major milestone as he completed 34 incredible years in Bollywood on Thursday, June 25, 2026.
The 60-year-old Indian star, who made his debut in Hindi Cinema with 1992’s Deewana alongside Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti, celebrated the special occasion in his iconic, filmy style.
Khan, who was in Mangalore, Karnataka, on the milestone day, greeted fans in Kannada and said, “Thank you, Mangalore! First of all, when I was coming here, I didn’t know what to expect. But the warmth, love, goodness, and excitement, right from the airport to the drive down here, amidst all you people, felt great.”
On social media, videos began making rounds, showing the National Film Award winner grooving to some of his biggest hits, including Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from his 2023 action-thriller movie Pathaan, and Chammak Challo from his 2011 sci-fi action film Ra.One.