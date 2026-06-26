Akshay Kumar addresses Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' snub

Akshay Kumar has broken his silence on the absence of Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar from Welcome to the Jungle, addressing fans' disappointment over the missing stars.
Speaking with PTI, the House Full 5 star shared that the Animal star and the Vanvaas star are like family and expressed confidence they would return if Welcome 4 is made.
"Welcome is a full family. This is Nana, Mr Anil, me and all the people. This is like family. If 'Welcome 4' is ever made, you will find all of them (in it)," Akshay told the outlet.
The duo famously played Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai in Welcome (2007) and reprised their roles in Welcome Again (2015).
Director Ahmed Khan shares views on Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar
Directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle saw the director remain in regular contact with both Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor throughout production.
“We talked all the time. We used to call during the shoot (of the film). Nana had just called and asked, 'How is it going? When will you show (the film) it to me? Tell Akshay that I am not available.' They keep calling and they talk. Anil sir called and said, 'How is it going? And next time we will plan something',” the filmmaker said.
Akshay Kumar on Welcome to the Jungle
Ahead of Welcome to the Jungle's release this Friday, Akshay Kumar and Farida Jalal discussed the film's self-deprecating humor and its playful "flop" comedy concept.
The movie is being promoted with the tagline: "Fake film. Real jungle. Real danger. Real idiots."
Speaking about the viral catchphrase, Kumar joked: “There was a film called 3 Idiots; these are 32 idiots. And it’s a fun film. This fake film was given 2,000 crores to flop. What happens in it, you’ll have to see.”
Kumar explained that the film embraces self-mockery, allowing actors to laugh at themselves rather than take their screen personas too seriously.
Welcome to the Jungle
In place of the iconic duo, Welcome to the Jungle brings in their brothers, Yeda Anna and Romeo, played by Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi.
Set in a border-area jungle, Welcome to the Jungle centers on gangsters and quirky characters caught in a whirlwind of crime, confusion and action-filled misadventures.
The film is presented by A A Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang.
Welcome to the Jungle release date
Welcome to the Jungle (the Hindi-language Bollywood action-comedy) released globally in cinemas on June 26, 2026.
Welcome to the Jungle OTT release
After its theatrical run, Welcome to the Jungle is expected to premiere on JioHotstar, though an official streaming date has yet to be announced.
Plot
The story follows two police officers hunting a notorious criminal, creating a mix of high-stakes action and signature chaotic comedy.
Welcome to the Jungle cast
An ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Raveena Tandon.