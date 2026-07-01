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Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu film ‘Varanasi’ director shares major wrap-up update

Director SS Rajamouli fuels anticipation with exciting update about Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Varanasi’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 days ago
Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu film ‘Varanasi’ director shares major wrap-up update
Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu film ‘Varanasi’ director shares major wrap-up update

Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu are preparing to deliver an exciting spectacle on the big screens soon.

Months before the eagerly awaited action-adventure movie Varanasi makes its way to theatres, director SS Rajamouli shared a thrilling update about the film’s wrap-up schedule, fueling anticipation for the upcoming project.

During his appearance at the release event of RRR in France, the 52-year-old Indian film director and screenwriter revealed that his new project starring Priyanka Chopra and Mahes Babu is set to wrap up filming in around 80 days.

“My producer is right there, so he wouldn’t let me reveal too much. I can say that we have finished the major action spectacle portions of the film and we just have small portions which will be wrapped up in 80 days,” he shared.

In a recent interview, Rajamouli also shared that the crew is likely to complete the shoot by September or October 2026.

About Varanasi

Varanasi is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language epic action-adventure movie produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is co-penned by him, V. Vijayendra Prasad and S. S. Kanchi.

Varanasi plot

Varanasi centers on the story showing “a Shiva devotee is sent on a mysterious mission to find an ancient cosmic artifact.

Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu film ‘Varanasi’ director shares major wrap-up update

As he travels through history uncovering clues, he discovers the one who assigned the quest is an evil mastermind seeking world control. forever. unveiled,” as per IMDb.

Varanasi cast

The ensemble cast of Varanasi features Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Prakash Raj in the main roles

Varanasi release date

Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu-led Varanasi is scheduled to hit cinemas on April 7, 2027.

Varanasi first look

Taking to Instagram on Friday, January 30, PeeCee unveiled a spectacular space-themed poster of the movie, showing an asteroid striking the Earth in the form of the number “7”, with Varanasi written across the horizontal line.

While the left side of number 7 stated “April,” right side featured the year “2027.

“So much love and excitement for this,” expressed the Barfi actress as she announced the release date, writing, “#VARANASI in cinemas April 7th, 2027.”

Priyanka Chopra gives update on Varanasi

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chopra was asked whether filming was still underway, to which she replied, “Yes. Oh my god. We've been filming for 14 months. We are still filming for another six months.”

The actress, who is married to Nick Jonas, said, “I haven't done an Indian movie in almost like six or seven years and this movie is called Varanasi.

She also praised SS Rajamouli, saying that he is one of India's most amazingly talented directors and it's going to be an adventure.

Priyanka Chopra upcoming films

In addition to Varanasi, Priyanka Chopra has two more projects in the pipeline which include American biographical drama film Amri and American comedy film Judgement Day.

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