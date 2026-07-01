Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 days ago
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Royal Family marks special occasion after secret family dinner at historic estate

King Charles unveils a statue at West Princes Street Gardens to mark the 20th anniversary

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 days ago
Royal Family marks special occasion after secret family dinner at historic estate
Royal Family marks special occasion after secret family dinner at historic estate   

King Charles has taken on a special responsibility to mark a historic royal event! 

After hosting a secret dinner at one of the historical estates, His Majesty has stepped into a new role to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

As Colonel-in-Chief, the 78-year-old British monarch has unveiled a statue at West Princes Street Gardens.

King Charles' Colonel-in-chief role: 

"As Colonel-in-Chief, The King unveils a statue at West Princes Street Gardens to mark the 20th anniversary of the Royal Regiment of Scotland," Buckingham Palace stated.

King Charles powerful speech 

During the prestigious royal engagement, the monarch also delivered a powerful address at the West Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh, Scotland.

In a speech at the unveiling, His Majesty said, "It is a moment to reflect on two decades of service, as well as to honour a lineage that stretches unbroken from 1633, from your antecedent regiments."

"Some represented here today - that now form this great regiment that continuity is a living testament to duty, resilience, and unwavering commitment," they added.

King Charles unveils bronze lion 

King Charles’ office also shared, "The statue, a bronze lion in repose guarding the regiment’s cap badge, was designed by local Edinburgh sculptor Kenny Hunter. The lion sits on a plinth of six separate sections, representing the unity of Scotland’s six historic infantry regiments, amalgamated to form the SCOTS in 2006." 

Princess Diana's birth anniversary 

This update came on the same day that Prince William and Prince Harry might celebrate their late mother, Prince Diana’s birth anniversary.

On July 1st, the then Princess of Wales would have been 65 years old, as she died on August 31st, 1997, in a high-speed car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France. She was 36 years old.

King Charles hold rare family dinner 

The British monarch also hosted a secret dinner at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Tuesday, June 30th, 2026.

His Majesty invited Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

Daily Mail reported that they had a rare "dine and sleep," or dinner and overnight palace stay, ahead of the Order of the Thistle service on Wednesday, which everyone reported to have attended except Princess Anne.

Prince Harry's trip discussion

The gathering took place ahead of Prince Harry's upcoming U.K. trip, which is due to start soon this month.

Following an early report in late June, PEOPLE confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were planning to bring their family to the U.K. for the first time in four years in July.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expected to make the trip with their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, who last visited Harry’s homeland for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

About Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK trip 

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have planned to travel to the U.K. as a family with their two children to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

The trip also featured Invictus Games Foundation events and was expected to serve as an opportunity for the children to reunite with their grandfather, King Charles.  

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