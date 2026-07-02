Nara Smith reveals 2-year-old daughter's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis 

Renowned influencer Nara Smith has revealed that her 2-year-old daughter, Whimsy Lou, was diagnosed with cancer "late last year".
On Wednesday, July 1, the social media influencer shared the heartbreaking news with an Instagram reel, noting that there was "no easy way to say [it] or talk about" it.
The 24-year-old said that she and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, "saw somthing suspicious" on the toddler and took her to the emergency room; however, the staff "did not know what to make of it".
'She has cancer'
Following the ER visit, the pair took Whimsy to the pediatrician, who became “really quiet and calm” and advised they visit a children's hospital.
“My heart dropped in that moment,” Nara recalled. “I don’t know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mom’s intuition, but the first thing that I felt was, ‘She has cancer.’
“After a lot of X-rays, ultrasounds and finally a biopsy, they immediately called us and said that she had cancer,” she continued. “[They] told us it had spread and that she need[ed] to come and start chemo treatments immediately.”
Did Nara Smith reveal cancer's details?
Nara did not specify the details and type of cancer Whimsy was diagnosed with, but shared that dealing with the diagnosis and "navigating all of this as a family has been really hard".
Nara Smith and Lucky Blue's children
Besides the challenges that come with a sick child, Nara also highlighted how difficult it was to deal with the diagnosis along with taking care of young children.
The couple are paresns to daughter Rumble Honey, 5, son Slim Easy, 4, and daughter Fawnie Golden, who was born in September 2025.
Lucky is also the father of a 8-year-old daughter named Gravity with his ex Stormi Bree.
"Being in the hospital with Whimsy a lot and balancing work on top of that has been really challenging,” Nara said.
She added, "Some days are a little easier, some days are really hard, and all I can do is try my best and show up in all those areas in the best way that I can."
Nara Smith taking break from social media
Nara, who pointed out that she has been “posting a little less” lately, said she hopes the social media upload brings “comfort and alleviate[s] the feeling of loneliness” for those similarly struggling.
“We wanted to share this to … even incentivize you to go get something checked out that you’ve been avoiding,” she concluded.
In her video’s caption, Nara expressed feeling “thankful for each and every nurse and doctor along [their] journey who helped [them] get through and out the other end".
The featured image of the reel was a black-and-white snap of Lucky sitting in a hospital room alongside a healthcare worker.
About Nara Smith and Lucky Blue's relationship
Lucky Blue and Nara have been together since 2019, with the duo getting engaged that same year and tying the knot in February 2020.
Rumble and Slim were born in October 2020 and January 2022, respectively, followed by Whimsy in April 2024.