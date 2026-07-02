Prince Harry faces chilling threat as six major terror plots exposed amid security row

Prince Harry's security fears have been intensified as new report exposes bombshell terror threats.
As per an official report released by The Duke of Sussex's private security company just days on Wednesday, July 1, King Charles younger son is under serious threat from six terrorist plots.
The sensitive report, titled, “Threat and Vulnerability Risk Assessment” came after Harry's request for a tax-payers funded security was denied ahead of his highly anticipated UK visit with his wife, Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the mid of July.
It has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing multiple threats at once - including one assassination threat from al-Qaeda.
"At least six plots against The Duke from jihadist and right-wing threat actors that have targeted other high-profile Britons," it noted.
Harry and Meghan's US-based security firm further highlighted that “the highest priority threat" to the Sussex family "comes from stochastic terrorism (also known as grassroots or lone actor terrorism)”.
The “Confidential” report also claimed that the UK’s Metropolitan have full knowledge of nearly 500 potential stalkers targeting the Royal Family.
Per the report, half of them are a threat against the couple and their kids - who are expected to make their first-ever visit to the UK this summer.
What we know about Prince Harry’s state-funded security row with Home Office
After stepping down from their Royal duties in 2020 and moving to the US – the tax-payers security of Harry and Meghan was revoked.
The filed a formal appeal to the Home Office to reinstate his security during his visit and stay in the UK and was promised a review each year, known as a Risk Management Board.
However, the review was never done he moved to California six years ago with Meghan.
The Duke also challenged the Home Office’s decision in High Court – a battle he lost in 2025 when the ruling was done in favor of the UK government.
Now, Harry’s aides have claimed that the duke was promised a new Risk Management Board before Harry’s planned visit to the UK next week for a series of events, including marking the ‘one year to go’ until his Invictus Games in Birmingham in July 2027.
Why Harry’s personal security is not as effective in the UK?
The duke’s security explained that his protection team cannot carry guns on UK soil, claiming that "UK authorities are much better positioned to provide him with more comprehensive protection”.
The report further explained that without possessing a “lethal weapons”, Harry’s security personel will not be able to "adequately responding to an armed attack from a terrorist, criminal, or mentally unstable actor. Only UK police, with authorisation from RAVEC, can carry lethal weapons while protecting The Duke".
It also noted that "the only way to mitigate residual risks to The Duke is to provide him with state-backed security".
The bombshell report also stated that Harry "is still The King’s son and remains a symbol of the crown", therefore, he deserves similar status of security when in the UK.
This detailed report came a week after Harry's office was told that they could have the phone number of a police liaison officer during the visit, but nothing more.