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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 24 hours ago
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USA ends 24-years World Cup wait with historic win over Bosnia

Ten-man USA stuns Bosnia 2-0 to end a 24-year World Cup knockout drought

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 24 hours ago

USA ends 24-years World Cup wait with historic win over Bosnia
USA ends 24-years World Cup wait with historic win over Bosnia

The United States men’s national team has officially ended a 24-year drought securing a place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after a gritty 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Playing at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in front of over 68,000 cheering fans, the co-hosts delivered their most significant tournament result since 2002.

This marks only the second time in history that the U.S. men’s side has advanced beyond the group stage in a World Cup knockout fixture.

The breakthrough and the battle

The tension was palpable throughout the first half until Folarin Balogun finally broke the deadlock in the 45th minute.

Following a long ball from Tim Ream, a series of quick touches allowed Balogun to find space. He kept his composure firing a low left-footed shot into the net to give the Americans a narrow 1-0 lead heading into the break.

However, the game took a dramatic turn in the 64th minute. Balogun, the team’s leading scorer for the tournament, was involved in a challenge that saw his foot land on the ankle of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic.

After a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) review, the referee issued a straight red card. The decision left the United States to navigate the final 26 minutes, plus stoppage time, with only ten players on the pitch.

Resilience under pressure

Despite being a man down, the U.S. remained disciplined and defensively sound. As the clock ticked into the final ten minutes, midfielder Malik Tillman provided the moment of magic that sealed the win.

In the 82nd minute, the U.S. was awarded a free kick just outside the penalty area. Tillman stepped up and curled a stunning strike that beat the goalkeeper, effectively putting the match out of reach.

“We had to dig deep for that one,” star Christian Pulisic said after the match, reflecting on the team’s ability to stay focused despite the numerical disadvantage.

“It didn’t go exactly to plan with the red card but that just shows what a good team we are. We said in the hydration break, you know, this is what it takes to be a really strong team. And, we were able to do it.”

Looking ahead to Belgium

While the celebration is well-earned, the victory comes with a hurdle for the next round. Due to his red card, Folarin Balogun will be ineligible to play in the upcoming Round of 16 match.

The Americans are now set to face Belgium in Seattle on Monday, July 6. The team will look to build on this performance as they aim to continue their deep run on home soil and potentially reach the quarterfinals for the first time in over two decades.


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