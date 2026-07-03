Wimbledon 2026: Arthur Fery reaches third round in stunning comeback

British tennis player Arthur Fery had achieved a career milestone by reaching the third round of the Wimbledon men’s singles.
In a hard-fought match on Court 18, the 23-year-old wildcard defeated Finland’s Otto Virtanen with a 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-3 victory.
This win marks a significant moment for Fery, who becomes only the fourth British male wildcard to reach this stage of the tournament since 2000.
A hard-fought comeback
The match was a physical and mental test for Fery, who faced an opponent in peak form.
Virtanen, who had previously caused a major upset by knocking out the fourth seed Ben Shelton, initially controlled the pace by taking the first set 7-5. However, Fery displayed immense composure to bounce back.
After securing a tightly contested second set in a tie-break, the Briton took command of the court, winning the final two sets comfortably to close out the match in two hours and 58 minutes.
The support of experience
The victory was witnessed by a high-profile audience including Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales, who watched from the stands.
For Fery, the experience of competing on such a stage felt like a testament to his recent progress. Reflecting on his journey, Fery noted earlier in the week:
“Feels really good. Really proud to be able to get through the first round again this year. Feels more normal, in a way. Mostly because my ranking is higher and I feel like I’m more deserving of being here on my own ranking.”
Focus on future hopes
Fery’s performance at SW19 this year follows a strong grass-court season including a notable quarter-final run at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club.
His composure throughout the tournament has been highlighted, especially after his intense opening-round match against Damir Dzumhur. In that encounter, Fery famously used earplugs to maintain focus amid his opponent’s complaints.
Addressing the challenges of these high-pressure matches, Fery remains grounded, stating:
“I have been very well supported by the LTA and ALL England for these past years. It’s been great to be able to play lots of matches on the grass. It’s definitely contributed to me being able to maybe turn around that match today.”