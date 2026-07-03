Gauri Khan ‘proud’ as SRK opens his ‘dream’ Knight Riders Cricket Ground in LA

Shah Rukh Khan’s long-awaited dream has finally come true – and Gauri Khan is “proud” of his achievement.
Gauri Khan takes pride in SRK’s newly launched LA Knight Riders Cricket Ground
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, July 2, the 55-year-old Indian film producer took to Instagram to share that her superstar husband has finally launched Knight Riders Cricket Ground at Fairplex in Pomona, Los Angeles County in California.
“Yaaay so proud!! What started as a dream for the Knight Riders is now a reality. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA!! Welcome to the home of @lakriders,” captioned Gauri.
Accompanying her heartfelt announcement was a clip featuring glimpses of the massive stadium, which will serve as the home of the Los Angeles Knight Riders and is expected to become a major hub for promoting cricket ahead of the sport’s return to the 2028 Olympics.
Shah Rukh Khan reflects on turning his dream into reality
Expressing his emotions over the major achievement, Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartwarming Instagram post, writing, “What started as a dream… turns into reality today.”
“Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA. A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever,” he stated.
The Pathaan star went on to write, “Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through this journey @JayShah220988, & @ICC and Sanjog Gupta for being so supportive. This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of @lakriders.”
Fans’ reactions
Shah Rukh Khan’s special achievement sparked delightful reactions from fans, who celebrated the launch of his new cricket ground.
“Bro got banned from a stadium so he created his own Cricket Ground! Male EGO,” said a first, referencing the Om Shanti Om actor’s ban from Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in May 2012 following a heated altercation with security personnel and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials.
“SRK's global aura is unmatched!” stated a second, while a third gushed, “King.”
A fourth proudly wrote, “Bro ban in wankhede now own the stadium in usa.”
About Knight Riders Group
The Knight Riders Group (KRG) is a global sports franchise and investment group that owns and manages professional cricket teams across several countries.
Co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and her husband, Jay Mehta, the group owns teams including Kolkata Knight Riders in India, Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the UAE, and Los Angeles Knight Riders in the US.
About Knight Riders Cricket Ground in LA
Located at Fairplex in Pomona, near Los Angeles, the Knight Riders Cricket Ground is a new international-standard stadium, which serves as the official home ground of the Los Angeles Knight Riders.
According to The Financial Express, the stadium has been built as a cost of around $21 million, and has a seating capacity of 5,000, which is planned to increase to 12,000 by 2027 and 15,000 by 2028 for the Olympics Games.