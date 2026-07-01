Shahid Kapoor refused to film 'Cocktail 2' without this item: Crew explains why 

Shahid Kapoor has been forced to face shocking claims, as the crew of his new rom-com Cocktail 2 opened up about the star's surprising requests.
The Jab We Met actor starred in the recently released rom-com alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, and the project was filmed in multiple locations, including Sicily and Delhi.
Outdoor filming concerns
The crew and actors of the film had to deal with several issues due to the movie being filmed at real locations, including the unhealthy AQI in the capital.
Highlighting the concerning air quality of Delhi, a line producer on Cocktail 2, Sumit Tyagi, said that Shahid was not willing to film outdoors without air purifiers.
In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, Sumit called Shahid "manmauji [free-spirited]" while recalling an incident that got him this title.
Shahid Kapoor refuses to film outside without air purifires
On the YouTube channel, The Shivam Podcast, Sumit shared that he was told that Shahid would not film outdoors due to poor AQI.
The production team had to get five to six air purifiers for him, which were best suited for indoors; however, the filming was outdoors, with the location being Cyber City, Gurugram.
Sumit said air purifiers were one of those useless things that were bought at the last minute.
"This was for Shahid, so we can't call them useless. Because Shahid had said that I won’t get out of the van. He would just take off the mask before the shot; otherwise, he had a mask on the entire time,” he said.
Sumir added, "We were shooting in Cyber City. How can an air purifier help there? It is all open."
The producer said while Shahid's demands were not unreasonable, it was never going to be a solution during outdoor shoots.
"So you don’t get hurt that your demands have not been met and production has tried its best," he said.
Shahid Kapoor is 'temperamental'
The Cocktail 2 crew also highlighted Shahid Kapoor's "temperamental" behaviour, as Sumit claimed that the actor is the "kind of person who believes ‘I won’t think much about you, and you don’t think much about me. Even if you are thinking, I won’t think about you'."
Shahid Kapoor's past on-set behaviour
This is not the first time Shahid Kapoor's on-set demands made headlines.
Previously Kiara Advani, his co-star in Kabir Singh, shared on Koffee With Karan that she had to wait for eight hours because the actor was deciding what shoes to wear in the next scene.
About Cocktail 2
Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty’s Cocktail.
The film is about college sweethearts Kunal and Diya, who are in a live-in relationship and are avoiding marriage.
However, before planning their wedding, Diya and Kunal go on a vacation to Sicily, where she meets her long-lost best friend, Ally. Diya wants to test Kunal’s loyalty towards her, especially when marriage is a topic he has been dodging for a while.
Amid the drama, Ally falls in love with Kunal and attempts to stop him from marrying Diya, giving the rom-com an exciting edge.
Shahid Kapoor's Bollywood career
Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut in 2003 with a lead role in Ishq Vishk.
Prior to acting, he starred in Bollywood hit films, including Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and Taal (1999) as a background dancer.