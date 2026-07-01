Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 days ago
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Kabir Bahia breaksup after mystery girl photo controversy

Kriti Sanon puts breakup rumours to rest with first social media post with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 days ago
Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Kabir Bahia breaksup after mystery girl photo controversy
Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Kabir Bahia breaksup after mystery girl photo controversy

Kriti Sanon has put breakup rumours to rest after sharing a cosy photo with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia.

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starlet has seemingly put breakup rumours to rest after sharing a cosy photo with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia.

Speculation had intensified after a viral picture of Kabir with another woman surfaced online, while Kriti also recently opened up about her much-talked-about relationship.

On Tuesday, Kriti shared a carousel of unseen moments from the past six months, featuring selfies, travel memories, time with her dog, a hug with her Cocktail 2 co-star Rashmika Mandanna, and a snowy getaway with sister Nupur Sanon.

One standout picture featured Kriti and Kabir with their arms around each other as they enjoyed a live show, quickly grabbing fans' attention.

While he was dressed in an embroidered ivory sherwani, Kriti kept it casual in a black hoodie with the words, “Emotionally Invested, Financially Broke," printed on the back.

Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Kabir Bahia breaksup after mystery girl photo controversy

Kriti captioned the post, “Half yearly dump! Some moments that never made it to the gram.. (And some never will..)."

Fans reaction on Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia photo

Fans were quick to gush over Kriti Sanon's cosy photo with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, flooding social media with reactions as many celebrated the couple and declared that the actress had finally put breakup rumours to rest.

One fan wrote, “Me who just come to see that picture with Kabir”

Another remarked, “Ohh you guys are together.”

The third noted, “Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia, what an adorable couple.”

Kabir Bahia’s photo with another woman

A photo showing Kabir with another woman at a wedding surfaced on Reddit last week, sparking speculation.

The viral picture led to speculation that the couple had broken up, but Kriti appeared to silence the rumours by sharing a cosy photo with Kabir.

Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Kabir Bahia breaksup after mystery girl photo controversy

Meanwhile, a source close to Kabir told The Times of India that the viral image had been completely misunderstood.

“The image being circulated online of Kabir with a girl has been completely misconstrued. She’s his family friend whom he considers like a sister. It’s unfortunate how quickly people jump to conclusions and spread false narratives," the source said.

Kriti Sanon on dating Kabir Bahia

In a recent interview with Times Now, Kriti addressed speculation about her relationship after Kabir Bahia attended her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding, saying only that she prefers to keep her personal life private.

She said, "I would not want to talk about my personal life at least till I am married. The day I get married. I will talk about it. There are some things that are just for me and my close people and between us, I say everything.”

Asked about the "special friend" spotted at the wedding, Kriti smiled and replied, "I won't accept or deny anything," after noting that many of her close friends had attended the celebrations.

Kriti Sanon work front

Kriti's latest film, Cocktail 2, is currently in theatres and has emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026, despite mixed reviews.

Directed by Homi Adajania, it also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Samay Raina promotes Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ over Huma Qureshi’s new film in playful jab
Samay Raina promotes Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ over Huma Qureshi’s new film in playful jab
Aamir Khan confirms wedding date with Gauri Spratt, reveals rare insight on intimate celebration
Aamir Khan confirms wedding date with Gauri Spratt, reveals rare insight on intimate celebration
Gauri Khan ‘proud’ as SRK opens his ‘dream’ Knight Riders Cricket Ground in LA
Gauri Khan ‘proud’ as SRK opens his ‘dream’ Knight Riders Cricket Ground in LA
Yash's 'Toxic' teaser puts spotlight on Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and ensemble cast
Yash's 'Toxic' teaser puts spotlight on Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and ensemble cast
Shahid Kapoor refused to film 'Cocktail 2' without this item: Crew explains why
Shahid Kapoor refused to film 'Cocktail 2' without this item: Crew explains why
Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu film ‘Varanasi’ director shares major wrap-up update
Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu film ‘Varanasi’ director shares major wrap-up update
Ranveer Singh set to return to big screens after 'Don 3' controversy
Ranveer Singh set to return to big screens after 'Don 3' controversy
Alia Bhatt shares adorable truth behind her family dynamic with Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt shares adorable truth behind her family dynamic with Ranbir Kapoor
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Chauhaan’ in hot water as controversy erupts after grand announcement
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Chauhaan’ in hot water as controversy erupts after grand announcement
Samay Raina, '12th Fail' star Medha Shankr's awkward appearance ignites dating buzz
Samay Raina, '12th Fail' star Medha Shankr's awkward appearance ignites dating buzz
‘Awarapan 2’ teaser: Emraan Hashmi revisits cult classic role after nearly two decades
‘Awarapan 2’ teaser: Emraan Hashmi revisits cult classic role after nearly two decades
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Eetha’ hit with major roadblock ahead of much-awaited release
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Eetha’ hit with major roadblock ahead of much-awaited release

Popular News

Trump to headline ‘Salute to America 250’ amid heat alert

Trump to headline ‘Salute to America 250’ amid heat alert
33 minutes ago
King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment

King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment
an hour ago
Will Justin Bieber perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final? Here's what we know

Will Justin Bieber perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final? Here's what we know
2 hours ago