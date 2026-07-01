Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Kabir Bahia breaksup after mystery girl photo controversy

Kriti Sanon has put breakup rumours to rest after sharing a cosy photo with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia.
The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starlet has seemingly put breakup rumours to rest after sharing a cosy photo with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia.
Speculation had intensified after a viral picture of Kabir with another woman surfaced online, while Kriti also recently opened up about her much-talked-about relationship.
On Tuesday, Kriti shared a carousel of unseen moments from the past six months, featuring selfies, travel memories, time with her dog, a hug with her Cocktail 2 co-star Rashmika Mandanna, and a snowy getaway with sister Nupur Sanon.
One standout picture featured Kriti and Kabir with their arms around each other as they enjoyed a live show, quickly grabbing fans' attention.
While he was dressed in an embroidered ivory sherwani, Kriti kept it casual in a black hoodie with the words, “Emotionally Invested, Financially Broke," printed on the back.
Kriti captioned the post, “Half yearly dump! Some moments that never made it to the gram.. (And some never will..)."
Fans reaction on Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia photo
Fans were quick to gush over Kriti Sanon's cosy photo with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, flooding social media with reactions as many celebrated the couple and declared that the actress had finally put breakup rumours to rest.
One fan wrote, “Me who just come to see that picture with Kabir”
Another remarked, “Ohh you guys are together.”
The third noted, “Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia, what an adorable couple.”
Kabir Bahia’s photo with another woman
A photo showing Kabir with another woman at a wedding surfaced on Reddit last week, sparking speculation.
The viral picture led to speculation that the couple had broken up, but Kriti appeared to silence the rumours by sharing a cosy photo with Kabir.
Meanwhile, a source close to Kabir told The Times of India that the viral image had been completely misunderstood.
“The image being circulated online of Kabir with a girl has been completely misconstrued. She’s his family friend whom he considers like a sister. It’s unfortunate how quickly people jump to conclusions and spread false narratives," the source said.
Kriti Sanon on dating Kabir Bahia
In a recent interview with Times Now, Kriti addressed speculation about her relationship after Kabir Bahia attended her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding, saying only that she prefers to keep her personal life private.
She said, "I would not want to talk about my personal life at least till I am married. The day I get married. I will talk about it. There are some things that are just for me and my close people and between us, I say everything.”
Asked about the "special friend" spotted at the wedding, Kriti smiled and replied, "I won't accept or deny anything," after noting that many of her close friends had attended the celebrations.
Kriti Sanon work front
Kriti's latest film, Cocktail 2, is currently in theatres and has emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026, despite mixed reviews.
Directed by Homi Adajania, it also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.