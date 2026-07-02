Yash's 'Toxic' teaser puts spotlight on Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and ensemble cast

Toxic has unveiled a new teaser showcasing the film's star-studded female cast, offering first glimpses of Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth alongside lead star Yash.
The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have released a new teaser for Yash's upcoming period gangster drama, ahead of its August 26, 2026, theatrical release.
Toxic has generated massive buzz ever since it was announced, largely because it brings Yash back to cinemas after four years.
After the KGF films, Yash has remained tight-lipped about the project, while the makers have shared only a few promotional glimpses.
The latest teaser has now fueled even more excitement.
It introduces the female cast of the film through a voiceover that explores the theme of how "love makes women monsters."
The newly released teaser briefly showcased Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth in unique avatars, teasing their characters in the film.
Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi are seen in glamorous avatars, while Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth are presented in more action-oriented sequences.
Though plot details remain undisclosed, the teaser positions the female characters as central to the story.
Toxic release date after multiple delays
The announcement also confirmed that Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will hit theatres on August 26, 2026, ending months of speculation over its release date.
Following a series of delays, the makers have officially revealed Toxic's release date for the third time.
The film was initially scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, but the date was later pushed back.
On March 4, the filmmakers revealed that the film would no longer debut as scheduled, with a new release date set for June 4.
However, on April 29, the makers announced another delay without revealing a new release date, disappointing fans.
Toxic production
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a period gangster drama jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash under his banner, Monster Mind Creations.
Toxic budget
The film features Yash in a dual role and has reportedly been mounted on a budget estimated between Rs. 850 crore and Rs. 1,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films produced to date.
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups plot
Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, as per IMDb, is “set in a bygone era, this gripping tale unfolds in the coastal paradise of Goa, where a powerful drug cartel pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.”
Filming began in August 2024 and wrapped in October 2025 across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Thoothukudi and Jaipur.
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups cast
The ensemble cast of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups includes Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayathara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi, and Amit Tiwari.