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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
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Prince William joins Travis Kelce in surprise move ahead of Taylor Swift wedding: Watch

Prince William and Travis Kelce's unexpected reunion sparks buzz among fans

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Prince William joins Travis Kelce in surprise move ahead of Taylor Swift wedding: Watch
Prince William joins Travis Kelce in surprise move ahead of Taylor Swift wedding: Watch

While there were doubts about Swiftie Prince William attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, the Prince of Wales has caused a frenzy with an unexpected gesture hours before the nuptials.

Prince William and Travis Kelce's reunion

King Charles' eldest son will be making his debut on the NFL's star podcast, almost two years after Taylor took the iconic selfie at the Eras tour with Travis, William and his two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William joins Travis Kelce in surprise move ahead of Taylor Swift wedding: Watch

On Friday, July 3, Williams caught fans by surprise, as Travis and Jason Kelce shared a teaser of an upcoming episode of the New Heights podcast with the royal.

Jason made a long extravagant introduction of the Prince of Wales, noting, "Our guest today is the 6 foot 3' Prince from London, England."

He continued listing the royal's titles, adding, "That's right. The president of the English football association, the vice royal patron of the Welsh rugby union; the Duke of Cambridge; the Duke of Cornwall; the Lord of the Isles; Prince and great steward of Scotland; Earl of Chester; and the Prince of Wales."

"92 percenters, please welcome His Royal Highness, Prince William!" Jason yelled.

Travis cheered throughout the introduction and clapped in support of their special guest.

As Prince William joined the screen, he laughed and said, "That is quite the intro, guys. Amazing."

"We had to do it big for you, had to do it big," said Jason.

The special episode of the podcast will be released at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, July 3.

Moreover, the teaser came just hours after guests were seen arriving at Madison Square Garden for Taylor and Travis' rehearsal dinner.

Fans' reaction to Prince William's New Height debut

Fans of both Prince William and the podcast rushed to the comment section of the teaser to share their excitement about the upcoming episode.

"This is actually the most iconic thing they could’ve done today and they did it," one fan penned.

Another comment read, "I certainly DID NOT have this on my bingo card of 2026."

"Only you two could manage to get a fkn Prince on your podcast," said a third fan.

When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

While the pair have not confirmed any details about their special day, it has been speculated that Taylor and Travis are set to tie the knot in front of over 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3.


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