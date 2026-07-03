Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Sarah Ferguson sends urgent message to Beatrice, Eugenie amid memoir chaos

Former Duchess of York makes emotional plea to her daughters amid escalating fallout with royal family

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Sarah Ferguson sends urgent message to Beatrice, Eugenie amid memoir chaos
Sarah Ferguson sends urgent message to Beatrice, Eugenie amid memoir chaos

After tarnishing the British Royal Family’s reputation, Sarah Ferguson is now leaning on her two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The former Duchess of York is now preparing for her “rescue” plan, involving her two daughters, with whom she last reunited in Austria last month.

Sarah Ferguson's 'rescue plan'

According to media reports, Fergie, 66, has been hiding from the entire British Royal Family clan in the aftermath of her disgraced ties with the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, she has made an emotional plea, as she now leans on her two daughters, who were snubbed by King Charles III as they were barred from attending His Majesty’s official birthday last month in the Trooping the Colour ceremony and the Royal Ascot.

Sarah Ferguson's emotional plea to daughters

Insider claimed to Heatworld that Sarah has now been pressuring her daughter to rescue her from her current situation, despite threatening the 78-year-old monarch and his heir to reveal the darkest secrets of the royal family in her upcoming tell-all memoir.

“Beatrice and Eugenie are in an absolutely terrible position because at the end of the day and for all her faults and flaws, Sarah is still their mother and they love her and worry about her,” the tipster told the outlet.

Furthermore, the source revealed, “When they saw her in Austria it was incredibly emotional; Sarah didn’t even try to hide how desperate the situation has become. The money’s running out, the credit cards are at the limit, and so far Andrew has had no luck securing any sort of extra help from Charles for her.”

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's last royal appearance

Beatrice and Eugenie last appeared in the high-profile wedding of Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips and his wife, Harriet Sperlings.

Where is Sarah Ferguson now?

In April of this year, reports unveiled that Sarah Ferguson had been staying at a £2000-a night ski resort in the Austrian mountains and is now facing financial troubles.

So far, neither Princess Beatrice nor Princess Eugenie have responded to their mother’s new demands.

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