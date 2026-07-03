King Charles left touched by special note during surprise Jedburgh visit

King Charles has received a heartwarming note during his surprise visit to Jedburgh.
As the days come nearer for His Majesty to meet his estranged son, Prince Harry, and his family, the 78-year-old British monarch made a royal appearance at the Scottish Borders town of Jedburgh on July 2, 2026.
Soon after his heartfelt trip, Kensington Palace released the King’s video from his recent engagement in the town, since he took over the throne.
According to media reports, Charles last visited Jedburgh in 2006, when he was serving his role as the Prince of Wales.
A heartfelt invite
In the shared video clip, it is shown that the father of two has received a touching invitation from the Hawick Scouts team, including Mathew, Pippa, Indigo, Graeme, Jack, Olive, Callum, Elizabeth, and Ella, urging him to visit Hawick next year.
Apart from the video message, Buckingham Palace also stated on behalf of King Charles that he was pleased to receive a heartwarming welcome.
King Charles's message
“Thank you to everyone who came out to welcome The King to Jedburgh today! His Majesty spent time meeting residents and businesses on the high street,” King’s office noted.
He continued, “At the ‘Jed Shed’, The King heard how the space helps members build new woodwork skills, confidence and connections.”
“With the Jethart Callant Festival in full swing, His Majesty watched a reel and procession of horses as they made their way past the town square,” they concluded.
Borders hand ba' game
During his visit, Queen Camilla’s husband also took part in the historic Borders hand ba’ game at the Jethart Callant’s Festival, as he met with independent traders, local stallholders, and gathered crowds in the town square.
Historians believe the high-energy street sport has been played in Jedburgh for centuries - reputedly first using a captured soldier’s head for the ball.
At his appearance at the Jedburgh, Jethart Callants Club’s president Charlie Young explained to the King the history of the lawless sport during the match.
“King Charles got a bit of a shock when the play swung in his direction, and a few of the security guys had to come a bit closer,” he praised.