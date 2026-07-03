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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 6 hours ago
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Lady Louise quietly adopts new official name in major royal milestone

Lady Louise graduated from the University of St Andrews after completing a degree in English and International Relations

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 6 hours ago
Lady Louise quietly adopts new official name in major royal milestone
Lady Louise quietly adopts new official name in major royal milestone

Lady Louise has quietly adopted a new official name as she begins her gap year, marking a subtle but significant milestone for the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The 22-year-old graduated from the University of St Andrews after completing a degree in English and International Relations.

Lady Louise official name

However, royal fans noticed in footage shared by the university that she was not listed under her traditional name.

Rather than using her traditional title, the university announced her as "Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor" during the ceremony.

Lady Louise has historically been referred to as Lady Louise Windsor, despite being entitled to use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

The surname Mountbatten-Windsor is used by the descendants of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Lady Louise plans to take a gap year

Lady Louise plans to take a gap year focused on work, charity and travel before choosing her next path.

For her next path, she is reportedly considering a career in the military as last November, it was reported that King Charles' niece has been drawn to army cadets and could be following her father's footsteps.

King Charles and Queen Camilla message for Lady Louise

King Charles and Queen Camilla congratulated their niece on X shortly after the announcement.

"Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University!" the monarch and his wife wrote.

"Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree."

Lady Louise receives Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award

Lady Louise's celebrations will continue as she receives her Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Her father, Prince Edward, will present the honour during a ceremony recognising hundreds of young achievers.

She earned the prestigious award in the programme's 70th anniversary year, founded by her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

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