Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 24 hours ago
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Prince Anne inaugurates new project in Edinburgh to support an emotional cause

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 24 hours ago
Prince Anne inaugurates new project in Edinburgh to support an emotional cause
Prince Anne inaugurates new project in Edinburgh to support an emotional cause

Princess Anne - known as the "hardest working" Royal earned praises for supporting a cause close to her heart.

The Princess Royal - who joined King Charles at the annual Garden Party at the Palace of the Holyroodhouse this week, has inaugurated a new base of Victim Support Scotland in Edinburgh.

The visit marks King Charles sister's first since her appearance a staff and volunteer conference of the Victim Support Scotland last year and a visit to its Glasgow office in 2023.

After the official inaugural, Debbie Adams, interim chief executive at Victim Support Scotland, praised the efforts of Anne noting, "We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to officially open our Edinburgh office."

She continued, "We are incredibly proud of this welcoming, trauma-informed space and have had resoundingly positive feedback from people who have used our new remote evidence suites.

"The Princess Royal is a great supporter of Victim Support Scotland, and we hugely value the interest she takes in our work and the time she takes to speak with people who have been impacted by crime," added Debbie.

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