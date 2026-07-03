Samay Raina promotes Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ over Huma Qureshi’s new film in playful jab

Samay Raina has prioritised Alia Bhatt’s Alpha as he takes a subtle jab at Huma Qureshi’s new film, Baby Do Die Do.
Meanwhile, promoting her thriller movie, the 39-year-old Indian actress has collaborated with India’s most controversial comedian, who made headlines with his powerful comeback.
Samay Raina collaborates with Huma Qureshi
One day before the world witnesses the global clash between Baby Do Die Do and Alpha, Huma shared a video on her Instagram account where she is joined by standup comedian Samay.
The video features multiple clips where Samay is asking Huma about her new movie.
In one of the clips, Huma asks Samay, “What’s happening?” and he responds, “Alpha ka wait kar raha hoon bas. (Only waiting for Alpha’s release.)”
In another clip, he asks the Double XL actress about the movie’s release date and when she says, “July 3”, he claps back, saying that is Alpha’s release date.
The video ends with Samay trying to pronounce the movie correctly but gets frustrated and instead asks the audience to watch Alpha, leaving Huma Qureshi gobsmacked.
Fans' reactions
As the video gained popularity on social media, fans flocked to the comment section to praise the comedian’s wit and humour, with one commenting, “The best kinda promotion.”
“Brother must have been compelled that Rakhi Sawant has followed back,” another pokes fun.
While a third chimed in, “Do die do sounds like the trajectory of Latent.”
“Apt brief for Samay is – “do not promote my product!” fourth roasted the actress.
Why Samay Raina prioritizes Alia Bhatt's Alpha?
Last month, Alia Bhatt and her co-star, Sharvari Wagh, appeared on Samay Raina’s Netflix show, India’s Got Latent, to promote their film, Alpha, which released on the same date as Huma Qureshi's film.
According to Indian media reports, Alpha is performing significantly better at the box office compared to Baby Do Die Do.
The Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy-thriller Alpha is eyeing an opening day collection in the range of 6.5 to 8 crore net in India, whereas Baby Do Die Do has struggled with pre-release buzz and slower ticket sales.
Well, the PR stunts of both films have been performed well, yet fans have to witness the creative art.